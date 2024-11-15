Menu Explore
Dev Patel introduces his adorable, tiny Fiat 500: ‘Adequately proportionate to my star size’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Nov 15, 2024 03:07 PM IST

Dev Patel opened up on his obsession with owning and driving tiny cars. He recently converted his 1970s Fiat 500 into an EV. 

Dev Patel is a self-proclaimed automobile freak. But in an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed that his preference is vintage and tiny. In fact, he owns a 1970s Fiat 500, which he recently converted into an EV (Electric Vehicle). (Also Read: Dev Patel graces cover of Vanity Fair magazine with Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and Zoe Saldana)

Dev Patel talks about his obsession with tiny cars.
Dev Patel talks about his obsession with tiny cars.

Dev's Fiat 500

“Keanu Reeves has his motorcycles. Schwarzenegger has his Hummers. I have my tiny car. I think it's adequately proportionate to my star (stardom) size. I found it on Craigslist, this car, actually, and I spent way too much money on it,” said Dev. He found a guy in Wales in the UK who converts classic cars into EVs. He called it a “total comedy car” and compared it to the prehistoric cars in the animated TV show The Flintstones, in which the characters lift their cars made of stone wheels and wooden rods, and run with them on the streets.

“What's funny about it is that I thought it's going to be inconspicuous because it's so small. But you put this next to a Lamborghini, and more people are looking at this. I don't know, it makes people smile, it makes me smile. Every time I hit a rock, I feel it going through up my a** and up my spine (laughs),” added Dev. He also pointed out that people driving huge American SUVs sometimes don't notice his car, which prompts him to signal to them with his hand that “there's a lanky Indian dude inside” so “just handle with care.”

Dev's Hollywood journey

Dev Patel made his acting debut with Danny Boyle's 2008 Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. It was based on Vikas Swarup's novel Q&A and tells the story of Jamal Malik, a young man from Mumbai's slums who wins a fortune on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The star cast also included Freida Pinto, Irrfan Khan, and Anil Kapoor.

Dev also made his directorial debut earlier this year with the action thriller Monkey Man. He'll be next seen in Rabbit Trap.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
