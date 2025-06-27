F1 The Movie mid-credit scene explained: Did Brad Pitt-starrer hint at a sequel or spinoff?

Brad Pitt’s F1 The Movie has officially been released, and thousands of fans are flocking to cinemas to watch fictional former driver Sonny Hayes' comeback story. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The film is already being appreciated by fans, who are now wondering about a credits scene. Brad Pitt plays ageing racer Sonny Hayes in F1 The Movie(X)

The F1 movie doesn't have a special post-credits scene, but there is a mid-credits roll that intrigues fans.

Does F1 have a mid or post-credits scene?

No, the Brad Pitt-starrer doesn't have a special post-credit scene. However, like other big-budget films, it has a mid-credit scene.

The mid-credits scene explained

In the mid-credits scene, Sonny Hayes arrives in Baja, California, a rugged, desert region known for off-road racing like the Baja 1000. Dust-covered and reflective, he approaches a local off-road racing team and inquires, “Still looking for a driver?”

The scene cuts to Hayes behind the wheel, tearing through the sandy tracks as the credits roll, signaling his unquenched passion for competition. This moment echoes an earlier scene where Hayes, before Ruben’s F1 offer, contemplated joining the Baja circuit, a nod to his love for diverse racing challenges. The sequence, accompanied by Hans Zimmer’s pulsating score, captures Hayes’s relentless drive.

Sequel or spinoff potential?

While the scene leaves room for future stories, it doesn’t overtly demand a sequel. The open-ended nature—Hayes racing into the desert—could lead to a spinoff exploring off-road circuits, but F1’s $141 million budget and focus on Formula One’s global appeal make a Baja-centric follow-up unlikely.

Other narrative paths, like Hayes mentoring a young driver or facing a rival team, are more viable for a sequel, given the film’s ensemble cast, including Damson Idris as his teammate.