Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

F1 The Movie mid-credit scene explained: Did Brad Pitt-starrer hint at a sequel or spinoff?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 27, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie has officially been released, and thousands of fans are flocking to cinemas to watch fictional former driver Sonny Hayes' comeback story

Brad Pitt’s F1 The Movie has officially been released, and thousands of fans are flocking to cinemas to watch fictional former driver Sonny Hayes' comeback story. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The film is already being appreciated by fans, who are now wondering about a credits scene. 

Brad Pitt plays ageing racer Sonny Hayes in F1 The Movie(X)
Brad Pitt plays ageing racer Sonny Hayes in F1 The Movie(X)

The F1 movie doesn't have a special post-credits scene, but there is a mid-credits roll that intrigues fans. 

Does F1 have a mid or post-credits scene?

No, the Brad Pitt-starrer doesn't have a special post-credit scene. However, like other big-budget films, it has a mid-credit scene. 

Read More: Can Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Finally Deliver Apple a Big-Screen Hit?

The mid-credits scene explained

In the mid-credits scene, Sonny Hayes arrives in Baja, California, a rugged, desert region known for off-road racing like the Baja 1000. Dust-covered and reflective, he approaches a local off-road racing team and inquires, “Still looking for a driver?” 

The scene cuts to Hayes behind the wheel, tearing through the sandy tracks as the credits roll, signaling his unquenched passion for competition. This moment echoes an earlier scene where Hayes, before Ruben’s F1 offer, contemplated joining the Baja circuit, a nod to his love for diverse racing challenges. The sequence, accompanied by Hans Zimmer’s pulsating score, captures Hayes’s relentless drive. 

Read More: F1 movie review: Turbo-charged Brad Pitt, crazy realism make this film Formula Fun

Sequel or spinoff potential?

While the scene leaves room for future stories, it doesn’t overtly demand a sequel. The open-ended nature—Hayes racing into the desert—could lead to a spinoff exploring off-road circuits, but F1’s $141 million budget and focus on Formula One’s global appeal make a Baja-centric follow-up unlikely.

Other narrative paths, like Hayes mentoring a young driver or facing a rival team, are more viable for a sequel, given the film’s ensemble cast, including Damson Idris as his teammate. 

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / F1 The Movie mid-credit scene explained: Did Brad Pitt-starrer hint at a sequel or spinoff?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On