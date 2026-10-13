In 1993, Michael Jackson secretly composed music for blockbuster video game, but later removed his name from credits over audio quality issues

Michael Jackson’s long-rumored involvement with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 remains one of gaming’s biggest mysteries. The pop superstar reportedly composed music for Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in 1993, but his name never appeared in the game’s official credits.

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson worked on Sonic the Hedgehog 3, according to several collaborators. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) (AP)

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The uncredited collaboration became a subject of investigation among gaming historians and fans. Several developers and composers later claimed Jackson helped create parts of the soundtrack. They suggested his decision to remove his name was due to concerns about the console’s sound limitations and not because of lack of involvement.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released for the Sega Genesis in 1994 and became one of the most successful titles in the franchise. The game sold more than four million copies worldwide. It introduced new gameplay features and expanded the story of Sega’s blue mascot, Sonic.

According to reports from gaming publications, Jackson was already connected with Sega after the company developed the 1990 arcade game Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker, based on his film of the same name. Jackson was reportedly a fan of Sonic, hence, the interest in contributing to the franchise’s third installment.

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During his 1993 “Dangerous” world tour, Jackson visited Sega Technical Institute in California, where Sonic 3 was being developed. According to former developers and composers, he was invited to contribute music after expressing his admiration for the franchise.

Brad Buxer, a musician who worked closely with Jackson, later said the singer asked him to help with the project. Buxer claimed Jackson composed themes for the game and that some of those musical ideas later appeared in the final release.

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“I did compose music for the game,” Buxer said in an interview with Black & White Magazine, according to Daily Express. He explained that Jackson’s involvement was not publicly credited because the singer was unhappy with the final sound quality produced by the Sega Genesis hardware.

The Sega Genesis used a limited sound chip compared with modern gaming systems. According to Buxer, Jackson felt the technology could not reproduce the complexity and quality of the compositions he created.

“He did not want to be associated with a product that devalued his music,” Buxer said, according to Daily Express.

Fans later noticed similarities between parts of the Sonic 3 soundtrack and Jackson’s own music. The strongest connection was drawn between the game’s end credits theme and Jackson’s 1996 song “Stranger in Moscow.”

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Buxer said the chord progression created for the game later became the foundation for “Stranger in Moscow.” The song was recorded in 1994 and appeared on Jackson’s ninth studio album, HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I.

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Sega’s denial and decades-long debate

While several musicians and developers have supported claims about Jackson’s involvement, Sega has never officially credited him for the soundtrack.

Former Sega executive Roger Hector offered a different explanation in a 2005 interview. Hector said Jackson was initially hired to compose music but that his work was removed after allegations surrounding the singer became public. He said the team had to rework parts of the soundtrack before the game’s release.

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However, Buxer disputed that explanation. He argued Jackson’s music remained in the final version of Sonic 3 and that the lack of credit came from Jackson’s dissatisfaction with the technical limitations of the Sega Genesis.