In 2009, Tom Selleck talked about his 63-acre ranch in Ventura County, California, where the horse he rode in Quigley Down Under had been living. It also had a Hollywood tie, as it used to belong to actor and singer Dean Martin.

Tom Selleck’s 63-acre Ventura County ranch once belonged to Dean Martin and became home to Spikey, the horse he rode in Quigley Down Under. Selleck described the property as a refuge from Hollywood, where he worked daily, cared for the land and avocado grove, and lived with his family. (Wikimedia Commons) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a CBS News interview, Selleck said that he continued to take care of the horse named Spikey, which he rode in the 1990 movie. “I’ve used him in two other films, and now Spikey’s kind of retired,” he added. Spikey retired on the ranch, which Selleck had been living on for 20 years at the time of the interview.

Ranch with Hollywood connections

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The CBS profile also recalled the property's earlier Hollywood connections. In the tour of the grounds led by Selleck, he pointed out other celebrities who had been connected with the place. He mentioned, for example, that actor Alan Ladd once used the place and that Roy Rogers had a ranch nearby.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Who owned Tom Selleck’s ranch before him, and what happened to the horse Spikey? Selleck bought the 63-acre California ranch, previously owned by Dean Martin, in 1988. Spikey, the horse Selleck rode in *Quigley Down Under*, retired there after appearing in two other films. How do celebrity-owned California ranches serve as more than private retreats? Selleck worked on his ranch and maintained its avocado grove, while Max Thieriot developed a vineyard on his Sonoma property. Pink and Carey Hart’s ranch also became the basis for their Two Wolves wine business. How did Max Thieriot and Pink turn their California ranches into wine ventures? Thieriot and his wife planted about nine acres of Pinot Noir on their Sonoma ranch, creating Bodega Thieriot. Pink developed the vineyard on her Santa Barbara County ranch into the Two Wolves wine label.

{{^usCountry}} However, his love of ranches developed alongside a successful career that made him a television star. Selleck became well known as Thomas Magnum in the show Magnum, P.I., and kept on appearing in Western movies such as Quigley Down Under. In 2009, he was promoting Jesse Stone: Thin Ice, the fifth television movie in the series, in which he played the police chief of a small town. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, his love of ranches developed alongside a successful career that made him a television star. Selleck became well known as Thomas Magnum in the show Magnum, P.I., and kept on appearing in Western movies such as Quigley Down Under. In 2009, he was promoting Jesse Stone: Thin Ice, the fifth television movie in the series, in which he played the police chief of a small town. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Selleck recalled that he had unsuccessfully auditioned for many roles, worked as a model and appeared in minor acting roles while trying to establish himself. At one point, he was selling clothes and receiving unemployment benefits as he waited for a real chance to act. At 35, he finally got his break as Thomas Magnum, according to CBS.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A 2011 interview that Selleck did with Parade provided a little more information about his life there. Parade described the 63-acre property as being in the Santa Barbara area, complete with an old Spanish-style home built in the 1920s, along with a 20-acre grove of avocados and barns for five horses. Among them was Spikey, the horse Selleck had ridden in Quigley Down Under. According to Parade, Spikey was 25 years old at the time of the interview, and Selleck had kept him after using him in the movie.

Selleck became well known as Thomas Magnum in the show Magnum, P.I., and kept on appearing in Western movies such as Quigley Down Under.

Life outside of Hollywood

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 2011 Parade interview also revealed some details about how the ranch fit into Selleck’s lifestyle. He lived on the ranch with his wife, British actress Jillie Mack. Selleck said that working on the land helped him escape from the pressure of being an actor. He spent time planting trees, digging and carrying out other outdoor tasks. His daughter, Hannah, was an accomplished equestrian.

In an AARP The Magazine profile in 2015, Selleck was described working with an all-terrain vehicle on his property and helping with work on a covered bridge after his hip replacement surgery. He said he worked every day on physical tasks at the property to save money and keep busy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The AARP profile states that Selleck bought the ranch, previously owned by Dean Martin, in 1988. The report also touched upon the property’s avocado trees as well as the influence of the drought in California. Selleck told AARP that the lack of water had affected the grove, which he previously considered a business of his own. The property therefore required regular upkeep while also giving him a place to maintain a private life away from Hollywood. Its earlier association with Martin added to its history, while Selleck's daily work shaped his own life there.