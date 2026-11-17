On Monday, Robert Pattinson was announced as the seventh actor to play James Bond. The English star will take over the mantle from Daniel Craig in director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming untitled film. At 40, Pattinson is one of the oldest first-time Bonds, but also the most high-profile. But his casting does not come as a surprise. As early as 2012, the actor had expressed interest in playing 007 on screen.

When Robert Pattinson expressed interest to play James Bond

British actor Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond on Monday. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (AFP)

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In a 2012 interview with the UK's Shortlist, the then-26-year-old star was asked whether he would ever want to play James Bond. He responded, "Yeah, definitely, but more like 20 years. I think there'd be nothing worse than, like, 'Let's get a fresh-faced Bond!' That would be the worst Idea in the world.”

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Robert said that once Daniel Craig left the Bond franchise, one cannot have a young star to take over the mantle, and he advocated for a seasoned actor to take over. “After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage. It would be ridiculous to reinvent [him] as some young posh kid. Or, if [he] was, I'd have to get so tortured in the first few scenes. I'd have to do the first film with one arm or something,” he added.

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Deep Dive What did Robert Pattinson say about playing James Bond in 2012? Pattinson said he would like to play Bond, but suggested waiting about 20 years. He called the idea of casting a “fresh-faced Bond” the “worst idea in the world.” Why did Robert Pattinson think the next James Bond should not be young? He argued that Daniel Craig’s successor needed “some baggage” and should be a seasoned actor, rather than a young, posh newcomer. Who is Robert Pattinson replacing as James Bond? Pattinson is taking over the role from Daniel Craig. He is the seventh actor to play the cinematic spy.

{{^usCountry}} At the time, Daniel Craig had appeared in three Bond films - Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), and Skyfall (2012). He appeared in two more - Spectre and No Time to Die, with the latter killing off his character on screen, the first for Bond. Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, Daniel Craig had appeared in three Bond films - Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), and Skyfall (2012). He appeared in two more - Spectre and No Time to Die, with the latter killing off his character on screen, the first for Bond. Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond {{/usCountry}}

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After years of debate and endless conjecture, Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the beloved film franchise. The announcement comes five years after No Time to Die, the first film in Bond’s 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character's death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

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“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”