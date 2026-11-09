James Gunn and Peter Safran step down from DC Studios; Jeremy Latcham named new head

(Bloomberg) -- Skydance Corp. named Jeremy Latcham president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, succeeding James Gunn and Peter Safran, who will return full-time to creative pursuits.

British producer Peter Safran (L) and US producer James Gunn attend the world premiere of Warner Bros. film "Clayface" at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

Lachtam was a member of the founding team of Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and worked on such comic book adaptations as Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and The Avengers. He will lead DC’s film, television and animation slate, overseeing the creative pipeline, along with production, talent and strategy, beginning Dec. 1, Skydance said in a statement.

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He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, Co-Chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

During their four-year tenure at DC Studios, Gunn and Safran laid out a 10-year plan to revitalize DC Studios. They oversaw the production and release of Superman, which earned more than $618 million at the global box office, and the followup, Supergirl, which underperrformed.

Most recently, they delivered the critically acclaimed Clayface which has grossed more than $109 million worldwide.