The announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond on Monday sparked a frenzy in Hollywood circles and among fans. The 40-year-old actor is the most high-profile name to play Bond, a role that has traditionally gone to less famous actors. Now, Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos has revealed that even the makers were unsure about the English actor because of his pre-existing fame.

Jeff Bezos reveals the process of choosing Robert as Bond

Robert Pattinson is named as the next James Bond. (X/@007)

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On Tuesday, a day after Amazon MGM Studios announced Robert Pattinson as the next 007, Amazon founder Bezos spoke at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference, where he revealed how the company narrowed down a larger group and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three scenes in full costume on sets. “I was heavily involved,” Bezos said. “We got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all of that.”

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The billionaire said that the makers were initially biased against Robert as he was already famous, something that has gone against previous Bond contenders.

Deep Dive Why were James Bond makers initially hesitant to cast Robert Pattinson? Jeff Bezos said the makers were slightly biased against Pattinson because he was already famous. They initially considered choosing someone less well known, but his screen tests convinced them he was right for the role. How was Robert Pattinson chosen to play James Bond? Amazon MGM Studios narrowed a larger group of actors down to five for screen tests. They performed three scenes in full costume on sets, and Bezos said Pattinson stood out during the reviews. How does Robert Pattinson’s Bond casting differ from earlier choices? Pattinson was already a household name through franchises including Twilight, Harry Potter and Batman. Earlier Bonds were generally less famous when cast, so choosing an established star marks a change in the franchise’s approach.

“Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous. We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond,” Bezos added.

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Robert Pattinson's unusual road to James Bond

{{^usCountry}} Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, which turned him into an overnight sensation before he turned 20. The actor was called the next big thing by the British press. He became a household name with his lead role in the Twilight films before moving into independent films in the 2010s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, which turned him into an overnight sensation before he turned 20. The actor was called the next big thing by the British press. He became a household name with his lead role in the Twilight films before moving into independent films in the 2010s. {{/usCountry}}

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Robert returned to big-budget spectacles in 2022 with Matt Reeves' The Batman, taking over the cape and cowl from Ben Affleck. He is also set to appear as an antagonist in Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part III, out next month.

His presence in big franchises like Twilight, Harry Potter, Dune, and Batman made the actor an unlikely choice for James Bond. But eventually, he beat out other favoured contenders like Josh O'Connor, Nicholas Hoult, and Jack Lowden.

About the next Bond film

More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be ​the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders ​Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025. The last film produced by the Broccolis was 2021's No Time To Die, which marked Daniel Craig's last appearance as the superspy.

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Denis Villeneuve will direct the next film, which will begin Robert's journey as Bond.