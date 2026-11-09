Jeremy Latcham: From building the Marvel Cinematic Universe to leading DC Studios

Jeremy Latcham is set to become the president and chief creative officer of DC Studios on December 1, marking a major leadership change that will see James Gunn and Peter Safran step down from their positions as co-CEOs.

Jeremy Latcham is set to become the president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. (X)

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The appointment marks Latcham's return to an executive leadership position.

Jeremy Latcham's early years at Marvel Studios

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Jeremy Latcham joined Marvel Studios in 2004 as one of its earliest employees and eventually advanced to the role of senior vice president of production and development.

He was also among the key members who helped establish the company's cinematic universe.

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{{^usCountry}} Latcham was involved in major productions at Marvel Studios, including Guardians of the Galaxy, the first two Iron Man films, the first two Avengers instalments and Spider-Man: Homecoming. From Marvel blockbusters to film production {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Latcham was involved in major productions at Marvel Studios, including Guardians of the Galaxy, the first two Iron Man films, the first two Avengers instalments and Spider-Man: Homecoming. From Marvel blockbusters to film production {{/usCountry}}

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The former Marvel Studios executive later moved into film production, working on projects such as Bad Times at the El Royale, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Breadwinner. Latcham is also attached as a producer to the upcoming Naruto film.

Latcham to oversee DC's creative pipeline

At DC Studios, Latcham takes over a slate that includes a Superman sequel already in post-production, a low-budget horror film gradually building an audience and several announced projects still awaiting development.

One of his first major responsibilities will be deciding which films and television projects move forward next.

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According to Skydance, Latcham will oversee DC's film, television and animation operations, managing its creative development pipeline as well as production, talent and strategic planning. He will report directly to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, who serve as co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.