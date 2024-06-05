Jeremy Renner reveals why he didn't return to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Jeremy Renner refused to return to Hollywood’s successful franchise Mission: Impossible, driven by actor Tom Cruise. after starring in two films. The actor has revealed that his decision to quit the multi-billion tentpole was because of his daughter. (Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Renner credits Anil Kapoor for helping him ‘become a local in India’) Jeremy Renner starred in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue.

The actor featured as IMF agent William Brandt in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jeremy told host Josh Horowitz that starring in the franchise meant staying away from his daughter for long.

Big time commitment

“I was supposed to do more with them. I love those guys. I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn’t gonna work out then. Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen. I’d always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great,” Jeremy.

He recalled an incident when he yelled at the director Christopher McQuarrie for a tentative idea to kill off his character.

“I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,’ like get out of here. If you’re going to do this and you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right,” he added.

At the time of release of Rogue Nation, rumours were rife that the studio is looking at him to take over the franchise from Tom. However, Jeremy dismissed these claims, saying that they are not true.

Jeremy asserted that it has always been Tom’s show, and leaving the franchise or changing the narrative would be his decision.

About the franchise

The film franchise is about the TV series that ran from 1966 to 1973, and narrates the adventures of Ethan Hunt, essayed by Tom, on several missions to save the world. The franchise has garnered positive reception from critics. It is the 17th-highest-grossing film series of all time, earning over $4.09 billion worldwide.

At the moment, the team is working on the eight part, which is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Part One was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and produced by Paramount Pictures.

It also starred Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg among others. This is also being directed by Christopher. This will be director Christopher’s fourth Mission: Impossible film since joining the franchise in 2015.