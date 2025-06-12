John Mulaney speaks out against violent messages targeting Olivia Munn and kids amid Ms Rachel controversy

John Mulaney reacts to the backlash

John took to his Instagram Stories on June 11 to address the hate coming their way. He is wondering how people are connecting the remarks to the couple “not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza”.

“An innocent comment my wife Olivia Munn made about what children's programs we like has somehow - unbelievably been - conflated with not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza,” he wrote.

John added, “Because of this, my wife and my two kids are now receiving violent and threatening comments and messages in her DMs. This is absolutely insane and needs to stop. The people doing this are so wildly out of line and so unhelpful to any conversation”.

“You took a nothing comment to a dark and dangerous place. This kind of behaviour isn't activism,” he wrote while concluding the note.

His Insta Story.

Earlier, Olivia had issued a statement of her own regarding the backlash, writing that she “never anticipated” her comment would have such a ripple effect.

“My comments were never meant to diminish the joy, comfort and impact she brings to so many families. I don't want something taken out of context to be a moment that steals even a minute of joy for anyone,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories which she posted on June 10.

What did Olivia say

Some days back, Olivia had shared why Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, doesn’t have a presence in her household. She shared her views in an interview with People magazine.

Olivia said, “I know kids love (Ms. Rachel), but the thing is, if I can't watch it, I'm not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy.”

And it wasn’t just about Ms. Rachel, who is a popular YouTuber famous for making videos that help kids with language development. “Malcolm asked for Blue's Clues (recently), and I don't know who showed him Blue's Clues, but they are on my s**t list now. I said, 'Hell no. Not in my house’”, Olivia said. The publication has since taken the interview down.

Rachel also reacted to headlines focused on the remark, writing in a comment shared on Instagram on June 9, “I'd rather you cover my advocacy for kids in Gaza”. She added that her statement was not directed at Olivia, noting that she doesn’t “care that she doesn’t want to watch the show”, and sent love to her and her family.

More about the couple

John and Olivia were first spotted together in June 2021 and welcomed their son Malcolm Hiệp five months later. In July 2024, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s house in New York, with Sam Waterston marrying the pair. Two months later, the couple welcomed their second child together, daughter Méi June.