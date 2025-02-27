Olivia Munn grateful for husband John Mulaney's support through emotional recovery post cancer: ‘He is the best’

Hollywood star Olivia Munn is embracing a brighter outlook. Nearly a year after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, the Newsroom star shared an encouraging update on her health. “I’m doing good now,” she said during an interview with E online on the sidelines of TIME’s Women of the Year Gala on Tuesday. “I’m feeling really good and feeling really grateful,” she added. Olivia Munn opened up about her recovery from cancer in a recent interview

The 44-year-old actor expressed particular gratitude for her husband, actor John Mulaney, who stood by her side throughout her battle with cancer, which involved undergoing a double mastectomy.

“He’s the best—I could not have gone through this as effortlessly as it was at some times with him. It was such a struggle to go through every day, but he was there making the hard things so much easier. He was making the things that made me really emotional less sad and just made me feel really protected and safe,” she said.

Olivia, who shares a three-year-old son, Malcolm, and five-month-old daughter, Méi, with the comedian, also praised John for his role as a father. “He’s just the most amazing father that my children could ever ask for,” she said. In fact, amidst her health challenges, Olivia found joy in raising their children, describing it as “really, really fun.”

“Malcolm is three, so he’s on the go. He needs a lot of entertainment,” she shared, adding that Méi has a more relaxed nature. “She is just the squishiest, happiest baby. She’s so easy. We just kind of cart her around everywhere. Just being at home and being with them is our favourite thing to do,” she added.

John, known for his role in Big Mouth, previously reflected on how Olivia’s illness had shaped their journey as a couple. “We've had a really eventful, amazing couple of years with a lot of, you know, dealing with Olivia’s cancer and a lot of tight and scary moments sometimes,” the 42-year-old had said in an interview in November.

And while Olivia acknowledged in her speech at the gala that she still has “years to go” in her treatment, she and John—who tied the knot in July—have managed to find moments of joy.

“In the past couple of years, we've laughed so much through everything,” he said. “So I don't mean to sound corny or overly saccharine, but it's just been really... we've been so tight and had a lot of fun, despite everything,” he ad added.