Johnny Depp bought a 37-acre French estate in 2001 and spent over $10 million renovating it, including a pirate-themed wine cellar

Johnny Depp’s retreat in the French countryside went beyond being a house for the famous person. The actor bought the 37-acre property in 2001 and renovated and refurbished its stone structures over time. A 2015 Los Angeles Times article reported that Depp had spent over $10 million on the property.

Johnny Depp arrives at the global premiere of the film "Ebenezer" on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) (AP Photo/Scott A Garfitt)

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The property is about 17 miles from Saint-Tropez in southern France. The stone houses on the property are more than two centuries old, giving it the look of a Provençal village. According to the Los Angeles Times, Depp listed the property to the public for sale in 2015 for a price of $26 million.

Village of homes, gardens, and guest rooms

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There were more than a dozen structures on the estate, including the main house, guest cottages, a chapel, a bar and restaurant, a workshop and garage, and staff quarters. The total living space was 10,760 square feet and included more than 12 bedrooms and bathrooms, according to the Los Angeles Times. Other buildings on the property included the hunter's cottage, Depp's art studio, a children’s playroom, and a gym.

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{{^usCountry}} Another major change was Depp’s conversion of a church into a guesthouse. The remaining structures on the property were adapted for modern use while retaining traditional village style. The restaurant building with a professional kitchen became the dining area, while the laundry building and garage were adapted to resemble village commercial spaces. A wagon was also converted to include kitchen and bathroom facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another major change was Depp’s conversion of a church into a guesthouse. The remaining structures on the property were adapted for modern use while retaining traditional village style. The restaurant building with a professional kitchen became the dining area, while the laundry building and garage were adapted to resemble village commercial spaces. A wagon was also converted to include kitchen and bathroom facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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The grounds offered additional features beyond the buildings. The Los Angeles Times described the estate's gently sloping grounds, which included vineyards, olive trees, vegetable gardens, and fountains. Two swimming pools were present, including a beach-style pool with a sand bottom.

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As Vanity Fair noted in its 2015 coverage, a skate park on the property had a halfpipe made for Depp’s son. Also, the magazine highlighted the home’s gym and other unique aspects of the house, based on its real estate listing.

Johnny Depp personally shaped his estate near Saint-Tropez, adapting old stone buildings into homes, guest spaces and gathering areas. The family retreat included a pirate-inspired wine cellar, a skate park, gardens and pools.

A pirate-themed wine cellar and other unique aspects

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The wine cellar is one of the most recognizable features of the property. According to the Los Angeles Times, it was a wine-tasting cave styled after the sets of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, in which Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow. Vanity Fair's 2015 report also described its pirate-inspired decorations, including skulls and colorful scarves.

According to Alexander Kraft of Sotheby’s International Realty, who described the property in the 2015 listing, Depp decorated the estate himself, without involving any interior designer. Kraft said the estate reflected the actor's personality. This may explain why the structures and rooms do not share the same design. Traditional stone houses and individually designed interiors gave different parts of the estate their own character.

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Another important aspect of the property was its connection with Depp's family life. According to Vanity Fair, which drew on information from the Sotheby's listing, the estate had served as a family retreat for Depp and his then-partner, French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. The Los Angeles Times also described it as a family vacation property, where the family could spend extended periods together.

The property was listed for sale in 2015 with furniture and personal belongings included in the asking price. Vanity Fair had mentioned the inclusion of books, DVDs, and artworks in the sale, whereas the Los Angeles Times had stated the inclusion of personal items in the deal. The asking price was nearly $26 million, although the 2015 listing did not mean that the estate had been sold.

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