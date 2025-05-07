Kanye West storms off Piers Morgan interview; shocks fans with his ‘alien’ post

Kanye West stormed out of an interview with Piers Morgan, who slammed the rapper as a ‘Hitler-loving’ and ‘Nazi-slathering prick'. Soon after the former Good Morning Britain star made the accusation, Ye posted a photo of what appeared to be an umbrella on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. His post confused fans. Kanye West walked off a Piers Morgan interview, the host said(X)

Accusing West of being a ‘big baby’, Morgan wrote on social media: “As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he’s become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick. Drops on @piersmorganuncensored later… ”

Ye and his new streaming buddy Sneako were live Tuesday with Morgan from Mallorca, Spain. A video showed the former walking off abruptly. The host further added that the uncut interview will still be released.

Soon after Piers Morgan's post was out, Kanye West posted a photo of what appeared to be an umbrella. For the caption, the rapper just went with the alien emoji. He did not explain further.

Kanye West's post after walking off Piers Morgan interview(X)

“What is this Ye," one person asked in the comment section.

“Mini pistol umbrella?” another one tweeted.

Meanwhile, hundreds of social media users reacted to Piers Morgan's post about West walking off his interview.

Journalist Rosanna Lockwood praised Morgan, calling his caption, "The caption to end all captions," along with a clapping hands emoji.

Another one added, "I love this and ur honesty piers but u also stormed off like a big baby."

About three years ago, Piers Morgan and Kanye West sat down for an interview on TalkTV. At the time, the two got into a heated discussion.

“I’m glad I did because we ended up getting to where I think in his mind he wanted to get to. I think he wanted to atone for what he had done and the damage he had caused. But he was too fired up and too proud to actually go there until we got towards the end,” the host said at the time.