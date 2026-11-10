Los Angeles, "Love Actually" is one of the most loved romantic comedies and a staple watch for may around Christmas but Keira Knightley, who starred in one of the segments of the anthology movie, says she hasn't actually watched the film in decades.

Keira Knightley says she hasn't seen 'Love Actually'

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The 41-year-old actor finds it strange when fans quote lines from the movie.

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"I have not watched 'Love Actually' since the premiere, which was when I was 18," she told Heart.

"So, I think I'm the person that knows it the least of anybody. I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they're quoting 'Love Actually,' but I don't really know what it is. It means nothing to me."

Knightley was just 17 when she shot the movie for a week.

"It was a week when I was 17, so I don't remember it really. I mean, I quite like that it has this life, this, such a big life out there."

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2003 film, Knightley featured as Juliet, a woman who gets married only to realise later that her husband's best friend is actually in love with her. The friend appears at her door and confesses his feelings through cue cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2003 film, Knightley featured as Juliet, a woman who gets married only to realise later that her husband's best friend is actually in love with her. The friend appears at her door and confesses his feelings through cue cards. {{/usCountry}}

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The scene, for many, has not aged well and Knightley remembers "the slightly stalker-ish aspect of it".

In 2024, Knightley described how she had to change her face to make the scene look better in the Richard Curtis-directed movie.

"My memory is of Richard, who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, 'No, you're looking at like he's creepy', and I'm like, 'But it is quite creepy'. And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy." PTI

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