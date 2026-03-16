Leonardo DiCaprio hard launches girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at the Oscars, sits beside each other during ceremony
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti made a rare appearance together at the Oscars, marking their first joint attendance since starting their relationship.
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti made a rare public appearance together at the Academy Awards on March 15, stepping out as a couple at the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre. The outing marked the first time the pair attended the Oscars together since their relationship began nearly three years ago.
Leonardo make first Oscar appearance with girlfriend
Despite arriving at the venue for the same high-profile event, Leonardo initially walked the red carpet alone, keeping with his usual low-key approach to public appearances. Vittoria, meanwhile, joined him inside the theatre, where broadcast cameras later captured the couple seated together during the ceremony. Known for maintaining a largely private relationship, the duo offered a rare glimpse of their dynamic as they watched the awards show together.
Leonardo, 51, was among the nominees of the night, earning a Best Actor nomination for his role in the film One Battle After Another. For the occasion, the actor wore a classic black tuxedo paired with a bow tie, adding a distinctive touch with a gold bee brooch pinned to his jacket. Vittoria, 27, made her Oscars debut in a striking red gown, drawing attention as she accompanied the Oscar-winning actor inside the venue.
Leonardo and Vittoria's relationship timeline
The couple were first linked romantically in August 2023 after they were reportedly seen dancing together at a nightclub in Ibiza. Over time, their relationship gradually became more visible, with the pair spotted together during trips to Italy and later making a joint appearance at the Met Gala. Their appearance at this year’s Oscars is seen as another notable moment in their relationship timeline. In the past, Leonardo has typically attended major award ceremonies with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. She accompanied him to several high-profile events over the years, including the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTA Awards earlier this season.
One Battle After Another's Oscar win
Meanwhile, One Battle After Another had a strong showing at the 2026 Oscars. The film earned 13 nominations and ultimately won six awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson. Sean Penn also won Best Supporting Actor for his performance, while the film won Best Casting.
Adapted from Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland, the film follows Bob Ferguson, a former counterculture radical who is drawn back into political conflict years after stepping away from activism. DiCaprio’s performance as Ferguson played a central role in the film’s success during this year’s awards season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More