Leonardo DiCaprio gets playful spanking from Vittoria Ceretti during PDA-packed yacht getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, were spotted in one of their most intimate outings yet, enjoying a sun-soaked yacht trip off Formentera in Spain’s Balearic Islands. In exclusive photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor was seen shirtless in a black swimsuit while Ceretti was stunned in a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were holidaying in Spain's Balearic Islands(AP)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's PDA packed vacation

The couple, according to Daily Mail, were inseparable, kissing passionately on deck, diving into the sparkling sea with snorkeling masks, and even shared a playful moment as Ceretti affectionately tapped DiCaprio on the buttocks while climbing the yacht’s stairs.

Though DiCaprio and Ceretti were first linked in summer 2023 when they were spotted eating ice cream in Los Angeles, they have largely kept their relationship private. Until now, their only known PDA moments came during Coachella.

According to another Yahoo report, the yacht trip marked the first time fans had seen the couple fully embracing in public. The report quoted sources saying the pair was ‘glued to one another’ as they soaked up the sun, swam side by side, and explored the luxury yacht together.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s 'dad bod' and Vittoria Ceretti’s verdict

The sight of Leonardo’s ‘dad bod’, slimmed down compared to previous years, drew attention online. Insiders told Daily Mail that Vittoria Ceretti is not fazed by critics. One source was quoted as saying that the Killers of the Flower Moon actor does not have many complaints in life. “He and Vittoria are in a good place,” the source said, and added that Ceretti would rather be with the Oscar winner over someone with zero body fat and no intelligence.

Another insider added that DiCaprio, who often fluctuates in weight for movie roles, simply laughs off criticism about his physique.

Vittoria Ceretti breaks silence over her relationship with DiCaprio

According to the Yahoo report, earlier this year, Ceretti gave rare insight into their relationship during an interview in Vogue France. She admitted that dating someone ‘very, very famous’ comes with drawbacks. She said that when one is in a relationship with someone with a larger following than themselves, they get tagged as ‘partner of’. “And that can be extremely annoying,” she added.

Despite the challenges, those close to the couple said the relationship became serious quickly, with DiCaprio described as being ‘besotted’ by the Italian beauty.

The yacht getaway comes shortly after DiCaprio caused some controversy by telling Esquire magazine that he emotionally feels like he’s in his early 30s. When director Paul Thomas Anderson asked him how old he feels, DiCaprio quickly replied, “Thirty-two.” With his romance with Ceretti, who is 23 years younger, the actor seems unaffected by age discussions. He appears more focused on enjoying his high-profile relationship, the Yahoo report added.

FAQs

What is the age difference between Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti?

There is a 23-year age gap. DiCaprio is 50, while Ceretti is 27.

Has Leonardo DiCaprio ever dated someone over 25?

Yes. Though he is often teased for dating women under 25, Ceretti, at 27, breaks that pattern.

Has Leonardo DiCaprio ever dated a 19-year-old?

Yes. In the past, DiCaprio has been linked to models as young as 19, which has contributed to long-running public jokes about his dating preferences.