Vittoria Ceretti says being identified just as Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend is 'extremely annoying'

Model Vittoria Ceretti, who is in a relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, opened up on whether there is a risk of being labelled as a 'girlfriend of'. Speaking with Vogue France, Vittoria talked about being in a relationship and how "love protects and gives confidence". She made the rare comments about their relationship since the duo started dating nearly two years ago. (Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti face backlash for evacuating from LA fires in private jet) Vittoria Ceretti is in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio for quite some time now.

Vittoria opens up on being ‘GF of’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Vittoria called it 'extremely annoying' to be labelled as someone's girlfriend. She said, "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of'--or 'boyfriend of', for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."

Vittoria feels ‘love protects’

"So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you…If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence," she added. Vittoria also shared that she and Leonardo met in Milan.

About Vittoria and Leonardo

They were romantically linked in August 2023, as per People. Over the course of their romance, they were seen on various dates. Recently, they were seen vacationing in St Barts in December 2024.

They were also spotted yachting off the coast of Sardinia. Last year, the couple enjoyed a dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Vittoria and Leonardo were first linked in Santa Barbara. Earlier this year, the duo evacuated in a private jet from Los Angeles amid wildfires. They faced criticism from people.

Before Vittoria, Leonardo was linked to model Gigi Hadid between September 2022 and February 2023.