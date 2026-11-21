Hollywood has found a way to bring audiences back to some of their favourite films: reunite the original cast and let viewers catch up with the characters they grew up watching. The latest film that could join this list is Home Alone. More than 35 years after Macaulay Culkin first played Kevin McCallister, the actor is reportedly set to return for a new sequel. This time, Kevin may be dealing with a very different kind of challenge as an adult and a father trying to reconnect with his child.

Hone Alone, new sequel announced

Home Alone to Freakier Friday: 7 Hollywood sequels that reunited original stars after decades. more less

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The new film is reportedly in early development at 20th Century Studios, with Macaulay attached to reprise his role. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are also involved as writers and producers. The actor is said to have taken the idea to Disney Motion Pictures president David Greenbaum, pitching a story that would move away from the familiar battle between Kevin and burglars and explore his life years later.

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It is a familiar move for Hollywood. Studios have increasingly returned to successful films from the past, bringing back the actors who made them memorable. Some of these sequels have worked better than others, but the ones that connect with audiences have one thing in common: they do not simply recreate the original. They show what has happened to the characters in all the years since.

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The Mummy: Book of the Dead reunites Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

{{^usCountry}} Brendan Fraser's return as Rick O'Connell is one of the biggest reasons fans are looking forward to The Mummy: Book of the Dead. Universal's upcoming film is scheduled to release on October 15, 2027, and will bring Fraser back to the franchise nearly two decades after his last appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brendan Fraser's return as Rick O'Connell is one of the biggest reasons fans are looking forward to The Mummy: Book of the Dead. Universal's upcoming film is scheduled to release on October 15, 2027, and will bring Fraser back to the franchise nearly two decades after his last appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film will continue the story of The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), rather than follow the events of 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The other major reunion is Rachel Weisz's return as Evelyn Carnahan-O'Connell. She did not feature in the third film, so seeing her share the screen with Fraser again will be a big moment for fans of the original movies. John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Oded Fehr and Kevin J. O'Connor are also expected to return.

The original films were loved for their mix of adventure, humour and the chemistry between the cast. Bringing these actors back together gives the new film a chance to revisit what made the franchise popular in the first place.

Jurassic World Dominion brings back the original Jurassic Park stars

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When Jurassic World Dominion arrived in 2022, fans had another reason to revisit the dinosaur franchise. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum returned as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm, bringing the original Jurassic Park trio together again.

The actors first appeared in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film, and their reunion nearly three decades later was one of the biggest talking points around Dominion. While the film's storyline divided critics, the chance to see the three characters together again was a major attraction for longtime fans. The film went on to earn more than $1 billion worldwide. Its box-office performance showed that the original Jurassic Park characters still had a strong connection with audiences, even as the franchise introduced new stars and stories.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings the runway team back

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Hollywood's nostalgia-driven sequels are not limited to action films and fantasy franchises. The Devil Wears Prada 2 proved that audiences were just as interested in revisiting a familiar workplace and its unforgettable characters. Released in May 2026, 20 years after the first film, the sequel brought Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci back to the world of Runway. The film gave viewers another look at the characters who had become pop culture favourites, this time with two decades of life and career changes behind them.

The reunion found an audience, earning positive reviews and $693.5 million worldwide. It also became one of 2026's highest-grossing films, proving that a popular story does not always need a complete reinvention to bring people back to theatres.

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Top Gun: Maverick showed how to get a comeback right

Tom Cruise's return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick is often held up as an example of how a legacy sequel should be made. The film arrived in 2022, 36 years after the original Top Gun, but it did not bring Maverick back simply to repeat his earlier adventures. Instead, the story showed a more experienced pilot dealing with the reality of getting older and the possibility that his best years might be behind him. He is asked to train a new group of pilots, forcing him to confront his own past while preparing the next generation. The film also brings back the memory of his late friend Goose, whose death continues to affect him.

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Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Freakier Friday bring family into the picture

Both Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Freakier Friday brought back familiar characters while exploring how their lives had changed. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) reunited Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, 36 years after the original film. Jenna Ortega joined the cast as Lydia Deetz's teenage daughter. The story follows an older Lydia as she tries to navigate her relationship with her child, adding a family angle to the supernatural chaos that made the first film a cult favourite.

Freakier Friday (2025) brought Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan back as Tess and Anna Coleman, 22 years after the 2003 comedy. The sequel expanded the body-swap premise into a multigenerational story, with the two actors once again sharing the screen. Their chemistry helped the film earn $153.2 million worldwide against a reported budget of $42-$45 million.

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