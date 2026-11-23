Los Angeles, Actor Mahershala Ali said that winning Oscars "doesn't really mean anything" when it comes to future roles.

Mahershala Ali says winning Oscars have no bearing in Hollywood casting more less

The acclaimed actor has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, for the 2016 film "Moonlight" and the 2018 film "Green Book".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In a recent appearance on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, Ali opened up about how earning Hollywood's most prestigious honour does not guarantee access to great roles.

"It's a natural way for people to think. But on some level, what does an Oscar mean? It's an award, and it's an award where you're being recognized, hopefully for doing good work. But there's a lot of great actors that don't have Oscars, who are also looking for good material. So, it doesn't really mean anything," the actor explained.

"And that's no disrespect to The Academy or the award at all, but what I'm actually saying is that, Oscar or no Oscar, there's a lot of good actors out there. There's more good actors than there is good material," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The 52-year-old actor said that many offers that come his way do not fit him or were not written with him in mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 52-year-old actor said that many offers that come his way do not fit him or were not written with him in mind. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"The vast majority of projects that get greenlit, there are no roles for me in those. You gotta think that way, you know what I mean? So, it doesn't matter if I got 17 Oscars. If someone is not writing something for you or greenlighting something with you in mind, you're like everybody else waiting and looking and searching," he added.

Ali said rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives could affect which projects get greenlit, as companies tend to favour people who resemble those already in their offices.

"I don't know how much of an impact it has, but I just know that if certain companies are allowed to not feel a pressure to be reflective of the world we live in, they'll just keep centering who they see in their offices, and it ain't a bunch of us in those offices," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also pushed back against the notion that an Oscar validates Black actors, describing it as "kind of just talk" that does not translate to anything real.

"You don't want to find yourself in a situation where, oh, that's 'the diversity project.' You just want to do great material as a Black person. You're not thinking of yourself as this exotic other, per se. You just are living your life," Ali said.

"You wake up. You put your pants on like everybody else. You just want to be like, 'Yo, this is my offering. This is my story. This is my work.' Opposed to, 'Man, who are the best Black actors?'" he added. PTI

PJB BK

BK

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}