Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe their relationship as ‘ecstasy and agony’

Actor Megan Fox and her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly raised the temperature in the latest photoshoot for the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of British GQ Style. In the magazine, the Hollywood pair were seen locking lips, kissing each other’s necks. She also shared the racy snaps on Instagram.

"The tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary," she wrote. Machine Gun Kelly whose real name is Colson Baker, added in a post of his own, writing in part that: "A life without you is worse than death."

Megan admitted in the cover conversation that when she met Kelly on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, she thought a relationship with him is unlikely. "[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that," she said. "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."

In the interview, Kelly revealed that even though they click, their relationship isn’t perfect. "It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," he said. "It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Megan shares three sons with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. They were married for 10 years before she filed for divorce in November 2020.