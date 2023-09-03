Ncuti Gatwa says he fell for Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling: His eyes were so blue

Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa played the Artist Ken in Barbie recently which had Ryan Gosling as the lead character Ken. The Greta Gerwig film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2023 and had Margot Robbie in the titular role. Ncuti had told Elle in an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike that he once drowned in Ryan Gosling's blue eyes when he caught Ryan looking at him. Also read: Sex Education 4 trailer: Otis-Ruby shippers rejoice! Looks like they are back together Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa in a still from Barbie.

Ncuti Gatwa in Barbie

“There was a time when I was talking to Greta and I turned around and Ryan Gosling was looking at me, and his eyes were so blue that I just… fell over. I just drowned in his eyes,” he told Elle magazine in an interview. He also revealed that he was very nervous for the first few weeks of the Barbie shoot but added, “I noticed that it was also the most kind, empathetic set I’ve ever been on.”

Ryan Gosling was referred as the Beach Ken in Barbie. There were many other Kens as well--Rob Brydon as Sugar Daddy Ken, Tom Stourton as Earring Magic Ken, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Basketball Ken, Simu Liu as Tourist Ken/"Rival Ken, Scott Evans as Stereotypical Ken and John Cena as Kenmaid, a merman Ken.

Ncuti Gatwa's other projects

Nucti will now be seen in Sex Education season 4 which will premiere on Netflix on September 21. The show follows the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they contend with various personal dilemmas, often related to sexual intimacy. Along with Ncuti, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings will also return in the new season.

Ncuti will also be seen as the fourteenth version of The Doctor in the iconic show Doctor Who. He is the first black actor to helm the British sci-fi show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail