Sex-Education Season 4 - Release date, time, casting shifts and more

Release Date On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Netflix announced that the fourth season of the British comedy-drama Sex Education will be premiering on the platform on September 21, 2023. Season 3 of the teen drama ended with the students receiving the news that they must seek education elsewhere.

Show Timings

The British sex comedy will be aired on Netflix and can be available for viewing at midnight Pacific Time.

Casting Shifts

The fourth season sees a lot of casting shifts in the series as many from the earlier cast announced their departure. Emma Mackey who plays Maeve, Ncuti Gatwa who aces the role of Eric and many others including Rakhee Thakrar, Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison have said their byes to the show.

Interestingly, the show sees an addition to the cast with names like Jodie Turner-Smith, Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham Marie Ruther and many more attach themselves to the series.

Future Ahead

The fourth season will follow the journey of the students in the new school and will be the final season of the show that was first released on the platform on January 11, 2019.

Laurie Nunn, creator of the famous Netflix show released a letter to the fans on July 5, announcing the end of the saga.

“We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode,” she wrote in the note. “They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

“Goodbyes are the worst but let's celebrate the good times we've had,” she added.

