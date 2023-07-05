Sex Education 4 trailer: Otis-Ruby shippers rejoice! Looks like they are back together

Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and the whole Sex Education gang is coming back for one final round of fun in the Netflix series' fourth season. The new cast also includes Daniel Levy of Schitt's Creek fame. Ruby and Otis are coming back together on Sex Education season 4?

The new trailer shows Otis introducing himself to a bunch of students and teachers. He talks about how he is thinking about sex all the time, except only us and Eric know what he is really talking about. A montage of clips shows what others in the gang have been upto all this while, including Maeve, who moved to US for her final year.

Otis appears to click some naughty pictures, likely for his long-distance girlfriend, Maeve. However, a later clip also shows him sitting in the same bed as Ruby, someone everyone wants him to end up with. Watch:

According to Variety, Daniel Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college. As Moordale Secondary shuts down, Otis and his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) will be seen trying to adjust themselves at a new college - Cavendish Sixth Form College.

The portal reports about the plot, “There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh). Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam (Connor Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.”

All from Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie to Samantha Spiro will be returning for the season four, with quite a few new entrants as well. Among them will be Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

