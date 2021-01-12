Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth. See first looks
- First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
Netflix in a special video revealed first footage from high-profile upcoming projects such as Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot-starrer Red Notice, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, and Leonardo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don't Look Up.
Also showcased in the video was first footage from Chris Hemsworth-starrer Escape from the Spiderhead, and Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl. The streaming service will also release the directorial debuts of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick... Boom!) and Halle Berry (Bruised).
Additionally, two major franchises-closers, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and The Kissing Booth 3, were also teased, with stars Lana Condor and Joey King dropping by.
The video featured talking head appearances by Red Notice trio The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, along with Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window), Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force) and Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), among others.
Bautista and Raul Castillo were seen in the first footage from Snyder's zombie heist thriller, which also stars Huma Qureshi in a supporting role. "It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder described the film in an Entertainment Weekly interview. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."
Also read: Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future, WandaVision's treatment of trauma
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gaurav and Rajkummar Rao were briefly seen in footage from The White Tiger, which is due out next week.
The video ended with first footage from Don't Look Up, which is currently filming under the direction of Oscar-winner Adam McKay. The film features an all-star cast that includes DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring DiCaprio, The Rock, Hemsworth
- First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future
- In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, spoke about India's role in the future of the MCU, and the mind-bending WandaVision, the studio's first streaming series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra debuts in Hollywood: 'The Never Back Down role was written for me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pieces of a Woman movie review: Simply brilliant, if you can get over Shia LaBeouf’s problematic presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedro Pascal: The rise of a star
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol violence: Bollywood and Hollywood in shock, Chris Evans, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha call out police inaction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins clarifies controversial comments against Warner Bros, says ‘let’s chill the dramatic headlines’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s six-year marriage to end, divorce on table: reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The White Tiger first reviews: Critics call it roaring success, ‘more realistic’ Slumdog Millionaire that’ll make Adarsh Gaurav a star
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins recalls ‘internal war’ with Warner Bros about film, says ‘they didn’t even want to read my script’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Pine on working in Wonder Woman 1984: It was like being home again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra announces We Can Be Heroes sequel: ‘Heroics are coming back for round two’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American actor Rohan Gurbaxani: Passive racism continues to be depicted on-screen from time to time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bryce Dallas Howard’s tribute to Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan was her most liked pic of 2020: ‘Miss you greatly’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot honours Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi as ‘personal Wonder Woman’, deletes post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox