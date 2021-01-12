Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth. See first looks

Netflix in a special video revealed first footage from high-profile upcoming projects such as Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot-starrer Red Notice, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, and Leonardo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don't Look Up.

Also showcased in the video was first footage from Chris Hemsworth-starrer Escape from the Spiderhead, and Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl. The streaming service will also release the directorial debuts of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick... Boom!) and Halle Berry (Bruised).





Additionally, two major franchises-closers, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and The Kissing Booth 3, were also teased, with stars Lana Condor and Joey King dropping by.

The video featured talking head appearances by Red Notice trio The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, along with Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window), Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force) and Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), among others.

Bautista and Raul Castillo were seen in the first footage from Snyder's zombie heist thriller, which also stars Huma Qureshi in a supporting role. "It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder described the film in an Entertainment Weekly interview. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gaurav and Rajkummar Rao were briefly seen in footage from The White Tiger, which is due out next week.

The video ended with first footage from Don't Look Up, which is currently filming under the direction of Oscar-winner Adam McKay. The film features an all-star cast that includes DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others.





