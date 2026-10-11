Nicolas Cage won't work with Amazon again after refusing to sign AI waiver for Spider-Noir: 'I'm not a member of their club'

Actor Nicolas Cage has said that he ‘probably won’t’ work with Amazon again after differences over how the Amazon Prime Video series Spider-Noir was handled. The critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning show was cancelled after just one season. Cage, who played the titular role, has now said that he refused to sign a waiver permitting the usage of artificial intelligence on the show, which may hinder his return to the platform.

Nicolas Cage on Spider-Noir and Amazon

Nicolas Cage starred in the Amazon Prime Video show Spider-Noir, which was abruptly cancelled after one season. (AFP)

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On Saturday, Nicolas Cage attended the New York Comic Con, where he opened up about his experience of working on Prime Video’s Spider-Noir. “Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI. I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let them use AI on ‘Spider Noir.’ I’m probably not going to be working with that studio again, but that’s okay.”

Spider-Noir was abruptly cancelled by Prime Video and MGM after its first season, despite receiving positive reviews and strong viewership. Just days later, the Nicolas Cage-starrer secured multiple wins at the 2026 Emmy Awards. The series won awards for stunt coordination for comedy programming, sound editing for a one-hour comedy or drama series, title design, special visual effects in a single episode and cinematography for a series.

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{{^usCountry}} At Comic Con, Nicolas Cage added that he’d rather work with ‘GenZ’ directors who are ‘doing things by hand’. The actor added, “I got to get with these young directors who are Gen Z, and they’re going at it their own way, whether it’s through the YouTube culture or whatever it is. They’re doing it from scratch and by hand. I want to get with that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Comic Con, Nicolas Cage added that he’d rather work with ‘GenZ’ directors who are ‘doing things by hand’. The actor added, “I got to get with these young directors who are Gen Z, and they’re going at it their own way, whether it’s through the YouTube culture or whatever it is. They’re doing it from scratch and by hand. I want to get with that.” {{/usCountry}}

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All about Spider-Noir

The Spider-Noir character debuted in the animated Into the Spider-Verse film, where it was voiced by Nicholas Cage. The actor brought the character to live-action with its own show this year. Spider-Noir follows Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is "forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero.” The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 25 May.

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Nicolas Cage will soon be seen in the fifth season of HBO's True Detective, an update the actor shared at the NYCC, much to fans' surprise. The actor admitted that the news wasn't out, but he wanted to talk about it with fans.