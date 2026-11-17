It was on Monday afternoon (UK time) that fans noticed how James Bond’s official Instagram page had archived all its posts. An announcement was imminent, many felt. The first tease was posted around 3 PM. And ten minutes later, Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the new 007, first with a short video and then with a picture showing the British star in the superspy’s famous black suit, aiming a gun off-camera.

Photographer opens up on secretive James Bond shoot

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond.

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The announcement, true to the Bond franchise’s nature, was secretive even though Pattinson was considered a frontrunner for the job ever since he auditioned earlier this month. Yet, not many had expected the casting coup. Hours after the announcement, Jaap Buitendijk, the photographer who shot the actor’s first look, took fans behind the scenes of the secretive shoot.

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On Monday, Jaap shared the image of Robert as Bond on his official Instagram account and wrote, “In 30 years of photographing films, never has a job been quite so shrouded in secrecy. I felt like a spy! The 12-year-old me, lying on the carpet to get the best angle on my toy Bond car, firing rockets and launching villains from the ejector seat, could never have imagined this moment. And now, the extraordinary privilege of photographing the new James Bond for his introduction to the world.”

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Deep Dive Who photographed Robert Pattinson’s first official look as James Bond? Dutch photographer Jaap Buitendijk took the portrait introducing Pattinson as 007. He said the shoot was unusually shrouded in secrecy. What was the idea behind Robert Pattinson’s first James Bond portrait? Director Denis Villeneuve’s idea was to show Bond emerging from darkness. Buitendijk used a tightly focused Fresnel light to create the play of light and shadow. Why is Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond considered a departure from tradition? Pattinson was already a globally recognisable star when cast, unlike many previous Bonds, who were relatively unknown. The choice marks a different approach under Amazon MGM Studios.

{{^usCountry}} Talking about the idea behind the shoot’s play with light and shadows, Jaap credited it to director Denis Villeneuve, who is helming the next Bond film. “Director Denis Villeneuve had a beautiful, simple idea for the portrait: Bond emerging from darkness. I’ve always loved the tightly focused beam of a Fresnel light, so it seemed the perfect choice,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the idea behind the shoot’s play with light and shadows, Jaap credited it to director Denis Villeneuve, who is helming the next Bond film. “Director Denis Villeneuve had a beautiful, simple idea for the portrait: Bond emerging from darkness. I’ve always loved the tightly focused beam of a Fresnel light, so it seemed the perfect choice,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The Dutch photographer ended his note with a touching mention of his father, dedicating the moment to him: “As a boy, going to see the latest Bond film with my father was always one of the highlights of the year. Deze is voor jou (This is for you), Papa.”

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond

After years of debate and endless conjecture, Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the beloved film franchise. The naming of Pattinson comes five years after 2021's No Time to Die, the first film in Bond’s 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character's death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Pattinson takes over from Daniel Craig, who played Bond since 2005.

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“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”