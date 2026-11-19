Robert Pattinson has got a seal of approval for playing the next Bond from Pierce Brosnan, who donned the Bond tuxedo in four 007 films.

Pierce Brosnan welcomes Robert Pattinson as Bond

Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond in four films, has welcomed Robert Pattinson, the new 007.

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Brosnan shared a warm welcome note for his Remember Me co-star on Instagram with a picture of Pattinson from the Bond reveal announcement.

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"Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making 'Remember Me'," the veteran star wrote.

Deep Dive What did Pierce Brosnan say about Robert Pattinson becoming James Bond? Brosnan welcomed Pattinson to the role, saying, “You are going to be magnificent,” and encouraged him to enjoy the experience. He also recalled working with Pattinson on Remember Me. Who will direct Robert Pattinson’s James Bond film? Denis Villeneuve will direct the forthcoming Bond film. Steven Knight is set to write the screenplay. Who did Robert Pattinson succeed as James Bond? Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as 007 was in No Time to Die (2021).

"It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride," he added.

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Pierce Brosnan as James Bond

{{^usCountry}} Brosnan played James Bond from 1995 to 2002 in the films Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Daniel Craig replaced him as the next Bond for five movies, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending with 2021's No Time to Die. Robert Pattinson is the new Bond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brosnan played James Bond from 1995 to 2002 in the films Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Daniel Craig replaced him as the next Bond for five movies, beginning with Casino Royale in 2006 and ending with 2021's No Time to Die. Robert Pattinson is the new Bond {{/usCountry}}

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Pattinson is the seventh actor to play the iconic role, which began with Sean Connery's Dr No in 1962. Others who have played the role include George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Brosnan and Craig.

Brosnan is the latest in a long line of Pattinson's former co-stars to praise the actor as the next Bond. Pattinson's Tenet co-star Elizabeth Debicki and former Bond villain Rami Malek, who worked with Pattinson in Twilight franchise early in their careers, have also welcomed the actor as the new Bond.

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Pattinson's announcement as the next Bond has ended months of speculation about the role, which had actors Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and even Harry Styles in the mix.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve will direct the forthcoming film from Amazon MGM.