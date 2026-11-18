Reese Witherspoon is back at her own production company, Hello Sunshine, through a collaboration with Mediawan, an independent production company based in Paris. The deal comes after Candle Media acquired a controlling stake in Hello Sunshine in 2021, when the company was valued at more than $900 million. While the financial terms have not been officially disclosed, the transaction marks Witherspoon’s return to the business.

Reese Witherspoon is returning to Hello Sunshine through a collaboration with Paris-based Mediawan. The reported eight-figure deal follows Candle Media’s 2021 purchase of a controlling stake. Hello Sunshine plans to focus on premium films, television series and Reese’s Book Club (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

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Axios reported on October 13, 2026, that Witherspoon has collaborated with Mediawan to repurchase Hello Sunshine in a deal reportedly worth an eight-figure sum, according to people familiar with the matter. Hello Sunshine, Mediawan, and Candle Media declined to comment on the transaction when approached by Axios.

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Hello Sunshine said the collaboration would help it explore different storytelling formats and distribution models while reaching audiences across the globe. Witherspoon said she was working with Mediawan, along with Pierre-Antoine Capton and his team. She also described the deal as “a homecoming,” referring to Hello Sunshine’s earlier backing from Peter Chernin and Jesse Jacobs of The Chernin Group.

Hello Sunshine’s next chapter with Mediawan

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{{^usCountry}} Under the partnership, the company plans to focus on premium films and television series, as well as Reese’s Book Club. These are expected to form the core of its operations going forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the partnership, the company plans to focus on premium films and television series, as well as Reese’s Book Club. These are expected to form the core of its operations going forward. {{/usCountry}}

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Mediawan announced an agreement in January 2026 to acquire The North Road Company, the US production studio founded by Peter Chernin. Witherspoon’s reference to Chernin and Jesse Jacobs also connects the new partnership to Hello Sunshine’s earlier investment history.

Reese’s Book Club will remain part of the company's plans. According to a Hello Sunshine statement cited by Axios, the club reaches 6.2 million readers and drives approximately $900 million in book sales in the US. That figure refers to book purchases rather than revenue earned by Hello Sunshine. The club gives the company access to a large publishing audience and provides a platform for stories that could also be adapted into films and television shows.

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Reese Witherspoon is returning to Hello Sunshine through a reported eight-figure deal with Mediawan. The move follows Candle Media’s sales of stakes in other businesses and its shift toward individual brand exits.

Portfolio changes at Candle Media

The sale comes after several changes to Hello Sunshine’s portfolio since Candle Media acquired a majority stake in the company. Earlier, in April 2026, The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin announced that they had bought their business back from Hello Sunshine. The Home Edit was one of the companies included in Hello Sunshine’s strategy to diversify its portfolio of media and lifestyle brands.

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The Hello Sunshine transaction reflects a change in Candle Media's business strategy. Axios reported that Candle had moved away from its original plan to build an integrated media company for a potential sale or public listing. Instead, it has focused on operating its brands independently and pursuing individual sales. In February 2026, Candle sold a majority stake in digital media company ATTN back to its co-founders, Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno, according to the publication.

Candle Media raised around $2 billion from Blackstone in 2021, according to Axios. The funding, alongside equity and debt, supported its expansion into media and production businesses, including Hello Sunshine and Faraway Road Productions, the studio behind the television series Fauda.

Blackstone announced its majority investment in Hello Sunshine in August 2021. The company was valued at more than $900 million in the transaction, according to The Wall Street Journal. Candle Media announced its acquisition of Faraway Road Productions in January 2022. By June 2025, Candle Media co-CEO Kevin Mayer was reportedly considering individual exits for some of the company's brands. Axios reported that he discussed Hello Sunshine as part of Candle's portfolio and identified Moonbug among the businesses under consideration.

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The partnership gives Hello Sunshine a new production partner while returning Witherspoon to an active role in the company she founded. Its plans include developing premium films and television series and expanding the reach of Reese's Book Club.