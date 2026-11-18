After six decades, every James Bond reincarnation carries the weight of his predecessors. With Robert Pattinson now given a licence to kill, fans are wondering: what kind of 007 will he be?

Robert Pattinson: a smoother, more haunted Bond?

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Announcing that the 40-year-old British actor will slip into the tuxedo of cinema's most famous spy, director Denis Villeneuve hailed a performer who "brings a spirit that is completely new" to the table.

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The comments have fuelled speculation about the next moves for the franchise, based on the original books by author Ian Fleming which date back to the 1950s. With each new James Bond, the movies have adapted to changing tastes and eras.

Deep Dive What kind of James Bond could Robert Pattinson play? The article suggests Pattinson could bring a more brooding, haunted and ambiguous quality to Bond, alongside charm and elegance. His interpretation is not confirmed, and commentators have also speculated he could be an eccentric 007. Why is Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond unusual? Pattinson is already a globally recognisable star, unlike many previous actors who were relatively unknown when cast as Bond. His casting marks a different approach for the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios. How was Robert Pattinson chosen to play James Bond? Jeff Bezos said five actors were screen-tested in costume, performing three scenes. The makers initially considered Pattinson's fame a possible drawback, but Bezos said his screen tests made the choice clear.

Pattinson, who became a global pop culture phenomenon with his vampire role in the "Twilight" saga before taking on Batman, has also spent the past 15 years building an unusually eclectic resume.

Alongside blockbusters, he has gravitated towards auteur filmmakers including David Cronenberg in "Cosmopolis" , Christopher Nolan in "Tenet" and this year's epic "The Odyssey", and brothers Josh and Benny Safdie with "Good Time" .

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{{^usCountry}} For Ben Roberts, chief executive of the British Film Institute, that distinctive career path could heavily influence Pattinson's interpretation of the British spy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Ben Roberts, chief executive of the British Film Institute, that distinctive career path could heavily influence Pattinson's interpretation of the British spy. {{/usCountry}}

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"He's got this sort of edgy, haunted look which he's carried through a number of his films which can lend itself to a version of Bond," Roberts told AFP.

Pattinson is a true "chameleon", he added, capable of taking a character in a number of directions.

One thing, however, is certain: "He's definitely not Daniel Craig."

- An 'eccentric' Bond? -

Craig's 15-year tenure through five films fundamentally reshaped the franchise.

Beginning with 2006's "Casino Royale", Bond became more physical in his pursuit of the baddies just as superhero films were dominating movie screens, while also revealing a greater emotional depth and vulnerability.

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With his lean frame and a more understated sophistication, Pattinson could signal a shift back towards a Bond closer to Pierce Brosnan's incarnation, one built on charm and elegance rather than brute force.

There may also be room for a new layer of ambiguity, something that would fit comfortably within the imagination of "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight, who will write the screenplay for the next instalment.

"I think he has the bedside manners. I think he's also exemplified the edge with the Batman films. I think he also can be quite brooding," Justin Chon, Pattinson's former "Twilight" co-star, told AFP.

For The Times film critic Kevin Maher, Pattinson could become "the most eccentric James Bond yet".

Rather than the impeccably composed secret agent who never puts a step wrong, he joked, Pattinson's Bond might be the kind of guy "who might accidentally spill the martini, or have seven of them, then get roaring drunk and eventually murder his Baccarat opponent with the glass's broken stem".

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The choice may also serve a broader strategic goal for Amazon MGM Studios, which acquired creative control of the franchise in 2025: attracting a younger audience without alienating longtime fans.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman said on Monday that Pattinson's "fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times".

For Chon, the actor "bridges the gap" between Bond's ageing devotees and the younger generation.

The choice of Pattinson remains, however, a high-stakes gamble.

Mark Wooldridge, chairman of the British fan club 007GB, said Pattinson's appointment had "taken everyone by surprise".

"He's got big shoes to fill," he told Times Radio.

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