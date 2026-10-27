Robert Pattinson confirms The Batman Part II filming has resumed, thanks Steven Soderbergh for helping Matt Reeves amid his break over family matter

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has confirmed that filming on The Batman Part II is back on track after a brief pause. The actor also welcomed Steven Soderbergh’s decision to help director Matt Reeves, who stepped away from the production to attend an urgent family matter. With cameras rolling again, Robert is expected to return to the set soon as the DC sequel heads towards the final stretch of filming.

Robert Pattinson calls Steven Soderbergh's help a generous gesture

Robert Pattinson praises Steven Soderbergh for supporting Matt Reeves. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

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Speaking to GamesRadar+, Robert Pattinson was glad to see Steven Soderbergh step in to support Matt Reeves. He said Matt had put a lot of work into the script and was grateful to have someone as experienced as Steven working alongside him.

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“I am so happy he's come on to help Matt,” the actor said. “It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless. I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done. So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great”.

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{{^usCountry}} He also confirmed that filming had resumed and that he would be back on set soon. “I think they're in production already. And I'm starting in a couple of days," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also confirmed that filming had resumed and that he would be back on set soon. “I think they're in production already. And I'm starting in a couple of days," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Why The Batman Part II went on a brief break

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Warner Bros. announced on October 5 that filming had been put on hold temporarily as Matt Reeves dealt with a family matter. The studio made it clear that the pause would not affect its support for the filmmaker or his vision for the sequel. “Production on 'The Batman Part II' has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter. Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon,” the statement read, as reported by Deadline.

Matt later took to X to clear the air, assuring fans that he had no plans to leave the project. He also thanked Steven Soderbergh for stepping in to help him complete principal photography during a difficult time. He wrote, “Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes.”

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Steven, meanwhile, explained that his role was to work alongside Reeves and his team to ensure the remaining footage matched what had already been filmed. “I thought Matt Reeves' work on 'The Batman' was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what's already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film."

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DC Studios co-chief James Gunn also addressed the situation on Threads, putting to rest any speculation about a change in director. He reaffirmed that Reeves would continue to lead the sequel and expressed gratitude for Soderbergh's willingness to help. He wrote, “Matt is still the director of The Batman 2 and always will be. I can't express how profoundly grateful and moved we are by Steven's offer to help him complete his vision."

The Batman Part II release date and cast

The Batman Part II is set to hit theatres on February 18, 2028, with Robert Pattinson returning as Bruce Wayne. The sequel will also feature Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance and Brian Tyree Henry, while Colin Farrell reprises his role as the Penguin. Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright will be back as Alfred Pennyworth and Commissioner Gordon, respectively.

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