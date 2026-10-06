Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II shoot halted as director Matt Reeves takes break over family matter

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman Part II, which has already faced multiple delays, has hit another roadblock. Warner Bros. and DC Studios have temporarily halted production as director Matt Reeves takes a break to focus on a family matter.

The Batman Part II shoot halted

Robert Pattinson in a still from The Batman (2022).

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The film’s studio issued a statement on the matter on Monday. “Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” it read. “Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

Before this unexpected delay, the film was being shot in London, with Robert Pattinson starring as Batman, while Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell play Alfred and Penguin, respectively. The new superhero film also has several new additions to the cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham and Sebastian Koch.

The Batman Part II facing multiple delays

This isn't the first time The Batman Part II has faced a delay. The film was originally scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, before Warner Bros. pushed it by a year to October 1, 2027. Earlier this year, in July, the studio again delayed the film, moving its release date to February 2028.

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{{^usCountry}} Matt Reeves' first Batman film was released in March 2022 and introduced Robert Pattinson as the iconic superhero. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matt Reeves' first Batman film was released in March 2022 and introduced Robert Pattinson as the iconic superhero. {{/usCountry}}

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The last time the film was delayed, DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn defended the decision. He wrote on Threads, “To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3.”

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James had also spoken about how the delay was related to the writing of the film. However, he alluded to Matt Reeves' commitment to the project and the director's desire to make the best film possible. He had written, “The only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films.”

About Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves started his career with the TV drama series Felicity in 1998. He has since helmed films including Cloverfield in 2008, War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017 and The Batman in 2022. Reeves is married to animator and artist Melinda Wang. The couple has been married since 1999 and has one son together.

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