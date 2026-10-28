Robin Williams’ 640-acre Napa estate sold for $18.1 million after its asking price dropped from $35 million following years on the market

The former home of one of the world’s best-loved comedians has a new owner. CBS San Francisco reported, citing the Wall Street Journal, that Robin Williams’ Napa Valley estate sold for $18.1 million. The report was published in January 2016, nearly a year and a half after the actor's death. It was first listed in 2012 for $35 million. The sale took years and a steep price cut to close.

A home designed to make people smile

From the Genie to a 640-acre vineyard estate: Robin Williams and the Napa home he called Villa Sorriso. (Wikimedia Commons and @pymrae_tesseronestate/Instagram)

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The property was named Villa Sorriso. The name roughly means “House of Smiles” in Italian. CBS San Francisco says the comedian built it on 640 acres in the Napa Valley. The land included hiking and riding trails, a bell tower, a barn, and an 18-acre vineyard. The main house was around 20,000 sq. ft. with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a home theater, and a cellar, while the grounds also hold a tennis court and a guesthouse. Other outlets give slightly different figures for the bathrooms and other details, so the exact numbers vary by report.

A price that kept falling

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The estate first went on the market in 2012, listed at $35 million. CBS San Francisco reports that the asking price eventually dropped to $22 million. CNBC gives a slightly different trajectory. It cites a listing for $29.9 million about two years ago, which was later reduced to $22.9 million. The reports differ on some details, but they agree on the overall picture. It has come down a lot over the years.

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Robin Williams, remembered by millions for roles like the Genie in Aladdin and Mrs. Doubtfire.

{{^usCountry}} The final price was $18.1 million. That’s about $17 million less than the original asking price. Another way to look at it is that the house sold for just over half its listing price. That’s a huge discount on a property that was on and off the market for years. Who bought the estate? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final price was $18.1 million. That’s about $17 million less than the original asking price. Another way to look at it is that the house sold for just over half its listing price. That’s a huge discount on a property that was on and off the market for years. Who bought the estate? {{/usCountry}}

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CBS San Francisco described the buyers as two French winemakers. They were Alfred Tesseron, owner of Bordeaux’s Château Pontet-Canet, and his niece Mélanie Tesseron, making this a family purchase rather than a deal between two unrelated business partners. According to CNBC, which cited the Los Angeles Times, the sale was all cash. That means the buyers did not need a bank loan. That connection to winemaking makes sense, since the property had a vineyard.

The reports don’t provide a reason as to why the sale took so long, so it would be unfair to blame any one thing. But a 640-acre estate with a vineyard is no normal home. Not many people can afford one, and even fewer want to run a vineyard. A smaller pool of potential buyers can mean a longer wait. The numbers also carry a simple lesson. A price tag is a hope until someone is willing to pay it.

Why Williams still matters to fans

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For many millennials, Robin Williams was part of growing up. He voiced the Genie in Aladdin, played Mrs. Doubtfire, and he also won an Academy Award for Good Will Hunting. Williams died on August 11, 2014. At that time, the estate was still unsold, and it was reported sold in January 2016. It is a fittingly bittersweet ending, since the house was named for smiles and its owner made many people laugh.

What this sale shows

Celebrity homes may steal the headlines, but this story is about more than a famous name. It tells you how low a big number can get. It also shows that even a rare, beautiful property can sit a long time waiting for the right buyer. It’s a useful reminder for young readers who dream of owning a home someday. Prices aren’t set in stone; timing, buyers, and demand all play a role. So, the next time you see a big price tag on a famous home, remember this sale. The first number you see is not necessarily the number on the final deal.

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