Sam Mercer, producer of Manoj Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, dies at 69

American film producer Sam Mercer, who collaborated with Manoj Night Shyamalan in his supernatural horror films, died at his South Pasadena home, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. His wife Tegan Jones confirmed the news about his death. Sam ventured into Hollywood production with the sci-fi action-adventure film Congo. Also read: Kevin Turen, producer of Euphoria and The Idol, dies aged 44 Sam Mercer was an American film producer of many films directed by M Night Shyamalan such as The Sixth Sense.

Manoj N Shyamalan's emotional tribute

Shyamalan issued a statement as he recalled is long-term association with the late film producer. He had worked with Sam in more than eight films including The Sixth Sense Unbreakable, Signs and Devil.

The Indian-American director was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as he said, “Sam and I started working together when I was in my mid-twenties.” The filmmaker further added, “He taught me that the culture of a set comes from the top down. He led with kindness and showed me how to navigate pressure with grace. He was the best big brother I could have hoped for.”

Speaking about his former colleague's work ethic and personal bond on sets, the Signs director told, “He made every movie a family, and I’ve tried to emulate that in every film since. He made me laugh and took care of me at the same time. He did this with everyone. I’ll never forget his perfectly neat desk, his gentle eyes and his magical ability to convey that everything was going to be OK. When he was around, that was always true.”

Ricky Staub cherishes working with Sam Mencer

Sam also produced films like Van Helsing (2004), Jarhead (2005), Things We Lost in the Fire (2007), Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Heaven Is for Real (2014), The BFG (2016) and Concrete Cowboy (2020). Ricky Staub, who wrote and directed Concrete Cowboy also praised the late film producer. Ricky said, “Working for Sam changed the entire trajectory of my life,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He further revealed, “He (Sam Mercer) showed me how filmmaking could be a transformative experience for a crew and not just a job. It’s the in-between moments I cherish the most: the walks to lunch, him jokingly calling me ‘Ricky Bobby,’ the late nights when it was just us with pages of spreadsheets. In his passing, I am filled with immense gratitude that I got to experience, firsthand, this man’s beautiful legacy.”

Sam is survived by his wife Tegan and children - Miles and Sierra.

