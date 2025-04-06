Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex-partner Cassie Ventura to testify against him using her real name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced an expanded federal indictment last week when he was charged with five criminal counts including racketeering and sex trafficking. Now as per the latest report on People, his ex-partner Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura is prepared to testify against him using her name. She has chosen not to remain anonymous for the trial which is scheduled to take place in May. (Also read: Sean Diddy's bail rejected again, sent back to jail as shocking texts he sent to ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura released) Cassie Ventura will not remain anonymous to testify against Sean 'Diddy' Combs (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

Update on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case

The report states that as per a motion filed on April 4, the ‘Victim-1’ will not be testifying anonymously on the upcoming trial, where the disgraced mogul will be facing charged on grounds of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The filing stated, "She is prepared to testify under her own name. Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public." Victim 1 is identified as Cassie Ventura.

More details about the prosecution

Meanwhile, the identities of the rest of the three victims will remain anonymous. "This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as the trial proceeds. Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial," stated the prosecutors.

The trial is scheduled for May 5 at Manhattan federal court. Diddy had earlier pleaded not guilty to the indictments.

Diddy and Cassie went public with their romance in 2012. Cassie had earlier detailed about the abuse she faced during their relationship. She said Diddy broke into her house and sexually assaulted her when she wanted to break up with him in 2018. Then, there was a surveillance video published by CNN, which showed Diddy physically abusing her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.