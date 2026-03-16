Sean Penn ties record for most Oscars for male actor, but doesn't show up to receive award: 'He didn't want to be here'

Years ago, when Eminem famously won an Oscar for his work on 8 Mile, the rapper was not present at the ceremony. He would later recall that he was at home with his daughter Hailie, watching TV. It is uncertain whether Sean Penn skipped the 98th Academy Awards for similar reasons, but the acclaimed actor did create a flutter by giving the ceremony a miss. He did end up winning Best Supporting Actor for his performance in One Battle After Another, creating a rather awkward moment in an otherwise smooth evening. Sean Penn won in a heavily-contested Best Supporting Actor category.

Sean Penn does not show up to receive Best Supporting Actor Oscar Sean Penn was named best supporting actor for his role as an obsessed military officer in Paul Thomas Anderson’s darkly comic thriller One Battle After Another. But Sean, who is known to frequently skip award shows, was not at the Dolby Theater on Sunday night to receive his Oscar. Presenter Kieran Culkin, who won the award last year, quipped, “Sean Penn couldn't be here, or didn't want to, so I'll accept the award on his behalf.” Kieran did accept the award even as the attendees clapped and cheered after a brief moment of confusion and awkwardness.

Sean Penn’ record-tying win This was the third Oscar for Sean Penn, tying him for the most awards by a male actor in history. He has joined Jack Nicholson, Walter Brennan and Daniel Day-Lewis as the most-awarded male actors in Academy history. All four have three Oscars each for acting. Prior to his win for One Battle For Another, Sean Penn had earlier won two Best Actor Oscars - in 2004 for Mystic River and in 2009 for Milk.

One Battle After Another also won Paul Thomas Anderson his first Oscar for Adapted Screenplay and later for Best Director. However, Leonardo DiCaprio lost the Best Actor trophy to Michael B Jordan for his acclaimed twin act in Sinners.

All about the 2026 Oscars Host Conan O'Brien opened the festivities by joking that he was honoured to be "the last human host" of the awards at a time when Hollywood is worried about artificial intelligence taking over jobs.

He also said he hoped the show would offer a sense of optimism. He noted that nominees hailed from 31 countries on six continents. "Let us celebrate not because we think all is well but because we work and hope for better," Conan said as he talked about 'frightening times'.