Los Angeles, MCU veteran Sebastian Stan has defended his Marvel ensemble movie "Thunderbolts", saying the film felt like a success to its cast despite its relatively modest box-office performance.

Sebastian Stan says ''Thunderbolts'' had more nuance in tackling real-life issues more less

Stan reprised his role as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in the 2025 superhero film, which brought together a group of unconventional characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe , including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and David Harbour as the Red Guardian.

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The group later rebranded itself as the New Avengers, with Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Lewis Pullman as Sentry and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. The team is set to return in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday".

"Thunderbolts", released in May 2025, earned USD 382 million worldwide, making it one of the lowest-grossing films in the MCU, which comprises 38 movies.

Speaking on the "Next Best Picture" podcast, Stan admitted that the film's box-office performance may appear modest against the franchise's history of blockbuster earnings.

"I think it's just when you've had a studio and you've had Marvel and it's been so many years where they've just been knocking it out of the park, $350 million global, something like that, it just suddenly doesn't seem that much. But it's insane how much money that is," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Stan said the film was a success for its cast and crew, pointing to the care invested in its storytelling and its engagement with themes such as mental health and depression. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stan said the film was a success for its cast and crew, pointing to the care invested in its storytelling and its engagement with themes such as mental health and depression. {{/usCountry}}

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"For us, it felt like a success. I know a lot of care went into that and it had more nuance to it in terms of some of the recent ones, from my point of view at least, dealing with real issues like mental health and depression and so on," he added.

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