Sinners OTT release date: When and where to watch Michael B Jordan's box office blockbuster

Sinners OTT release date: Michael B Jordan's Sinners is one of the most acclaimed films of the year, which also went onto become a blockbuster at the box office globally. Missed it in theatres? Worry not, as the Ryan Coogler directorial is soon arriving on JioHotstar. Sinners OTT release date: Michael B. Jordan earned praise for his performance in Sinners.

Sinners streaming date

Sinnners is set to release on JioHotstar on September 18. The platform shared the update as part of its upcoming release catalogue on the website and the app.

About Sinners

Sinners sees Michael Jordan as identical twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown in Mississippi in an attempt to turn their backs on their troubled past. Unfortunately, they are met with a greater evil once they're back home. The film is set in the 1932 American South during the Jim Crow era, when laws perpetuated racial discrimination. It also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller and Delroy Lindo.

The film received widespread acclaim upon release earlier this year in April, and went on to collect over $366 million worldwide. From Pedro Pascal to Tom Cruise, several Hollywood stars praised the film and congratulated the makers on its success.

After the release, director Ryan Coogler had penned an emotional open letter to thank fans for their love and support for the film. "We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can… I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It’s why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don’t get to do what we do if you don’t show up,” he noted.