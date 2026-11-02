Los Angeles, Director Taika Waititi has called movie critics "sad lost souls" after his film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's acclaimed novel "Klara and the Sun" received negative reviews.

Taika Waititi dismisses critics of his new movie 'Klara and the Sun' as 'irrelevant'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for "Thor: Ragnarok", "Jojo Rabit" and "The Hunt for the Wilderpeople", made the comments in an Instagram post.

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"I haven't read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years. But I do listen to the people," he wrote in his caption on October 31.

"So this Halloween, let's spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn't achieve their dreams of becoming artists and thus settled and became critics. The same people who also hated 'Jojo Rabbit'. Irrelevant. Out of touch. Obsolete. In the bin," he added.

The director also shared a poster highlighting the film's audience score at 78 per cent compared with its 26 per cent Tomatometer score.

The movie, starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, debuted in theatres on October 23 to largely negative reviews.

Critics described the movie as "listless," "uneven," "calamitous," "middle of the road," and lacking the same "depth" as the novel.

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{{^usCountry}} "Klara and the Sun" is the filmmaker's lowest-scoring Tomatometer movie. His Oscar-winning film "Jojo Rabbit" was also criticised, but it holds an 81 per cent critic score and a 94 per cent audience rating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Klara and the Sun" is the filmmaker's lowest-scoring Tomatometer movie. His Oscar-winning film "Jojo Rabbit" was also criticised, but it holds an 81 per cent critic score and a 94 per cent audience rating. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Ortega, who starred as the film's titular android, told Vogue that she doesn't read reviews of her film because "that would send me into a psychosis of some sort."

The film had a disappointing box-office run in the US, earning around USD 700,000 during its opening weekend and a further USD 145,000 in its second weekend.

Made on a reported budget of USD 20 million, the film only grossed around USD 1.1 million domestically.

Ishiguro's 2021 dystopian novel follows Klara, a newly purchased "Artificial Friend" assigned to be the companion of Josie , a teenager with a deteriorating health condition whose family is still dealing with the loss of her older sister.

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