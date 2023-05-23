Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / ‘Even shoelaces were taped’: How Tom Cruise prepares for stunts

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2023 11:27 AM IST

In "Dead Reckoning Part One" to be released on July 12, Tom Cruise extends his stunts skills to a new level.

Tom Cruise defies death once again in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One as he takes on jaw-dropping stunts, including an incredible motorcycle jump off a cliff with seconds to spare before certain disaster. From surviving an exploding fish tank to hanging from a plane about to take off, Cruise's stunts continue to push the boundaries of action cinema. With the latest trailer highlighting this heart-stopping moment, fans can expect an adrenaline-packed thrill ride like never before in the upcoming instalment of the Mission: Impossible series. (ALSO READ| Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One trailer: Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt with more dangerous stunts. Watch)

The Secret Behind Tom Cruise's Daredevil Stunts

How does Tom Cruise does such acts? The daredevil actor once revealed the thrilling details of the breath-taking mountain bike jump off a cliff in Norway during a chat with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Cruise nonchalantly discussed the meticulous preparations that went into ensuring his safety, right down to taping his shoelaces. "Even my shoelaces were taped," he quipped, emphasizing the level of caution taken to avoid any potential entanglements during the high-flying adventure.

The Countdown to Disaster: Six Seconds to Spare

With a mere six seconds to spare before hitting the ground, Cruise explained that he had to flawlessly deploy his parachute while freefalling through the air. And despite the intense pressure, he made it clear that he wasn't "counting the six." Such a death-defying act undoubtedly required nerves of steel, and Cruise demonstrated once again that he doesn't rely on stunt doubles.

Relentless Training and Unparalleled Preparation

Surviving a stunt of this magnitude requires relentless training and meticulous attention to detail, as Cruise emphasized in an another video released by Paramount Pictures few months ago. "You train and drill every little aspect over and over and over again," he stated. By the time the scene was shot on location, Cruise had already amassed an astonishing record of over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps.

The Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

In "Dead Reckoning Part One" to be released on July 12, Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, leading an International Monetary Fund (IMF) team in a race against time to prevent a terrifying weapon from falling into the wrong hands. With the fate of the world at stake and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, he must confront a mysterious and powerful nemesis named Gabriel. The mission takes a deadly turn, forcing Ethan to weigh his duty against the lives of those he cares about most.

mission impossible 7 tom cruise
