Tom Hanks launched a coffee brand to support veterans in 2022; a 2026 report says it has helped hundreds of military families

Tom Hanks has played soldiers, captains, and a very lucky man named Forrest Gump on screen. In November 2022, he took on a new role off-screen. According to Military Times, Hanks launched a consumer goods company called “HANX for our troops,” which donates 100% of its net profits to organizations that help veterans. A big part of it is a line of coffee. Nearly four years after the brand launched, a September 2026 TNH1 report says the company has helped hundreds of military families in the United States.

Why coffee and why veterans

Tom Hanks launched his coffee line in November 2022, with net profits going to groups that support veterans and their families. (Wikimedia Commons and @hanks/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Coffee fits the story. A hot cup of joe has long been associated with the comfort of soldiers in every war, all around the world, Military Times points out. Hanks, too, knows this world well. He played Forrest Gump and Captain John Miller in Saving Private Ryan. The article notes that he has been involved with the military community throughout much of his career. He has now taken on a new role in charitable giving. The coffee line includes grounds, pods, and sticks, and one blend is named First Class Joe. Hanks said he saw the brand as a way to support veterans and military families. His message was simple: “Good products for good reasons.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Tom Hanks-backed company’s coffee sales support groups focused on mental health, employment, education, and veteran services.

What “all profits” actually means

{{^usCountry}} The 100% promise needs a closer look: the company’s own wording is about net profit. Military Times reports that the company donates 100% of its profits, but Hanks’s statement and the company’s promise are more specific. It says that all net profits, beyond its operational upkeep, go to the community of trusted organizations that support veterans and their families. Net profit is what is left when a business has paid its own expenses. So the money given depends on how well the coffee sells. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 100% promise needs a closer look: the company’s own wording is about net profit. Military Times reports that the company donates 100% of its profits, but Hanks’s statement and the company’s promise are more specific. It says that all net profits, beyond its operational upkeep, go to the community of trusted organizations that support veterans and their families. Net profit is what is left when a business has paid its own expenses. So the money given depends on how well the coffee sells. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The TNH1 report calls the brand a non-profit, but Military Times and other launch coverage describe it as a consumer goods company. This is a more accurate description of a company that gives away its net profit. The goal in either case is the same: to turn coffee sales into support for veterans. The company's FAQ also says it was started to make products that do some good, starting with coffee.

Who receives the money?

The story names four groups that benefit. They include the Bob Woodruff Foundation, the Headstrong Project, Hire Heroes, and Student Veterans of America. Military Times notes that these are some of the organizations, but there might be more. Each of these organizations plays a different role. Headstrong provides mental health services within the military community. Hire Heroes helps veterans and military spouses find employment. Student Veterans of America supports veterans in higher education. Launch coverage also named Bob Woodruff Foundation among the first partners and describes it as working to identify and fund solutions for veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers who are impacted.

What the numbers can and cannot tell us

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The TNH1 report says the company has helped hundreds of military families. It does not give a precise count, a dollar figure, or a breakdown of how the money was divided among partner groups. The figure is the report’s own estimate, so it should be read as a general indicator of progress, rather than a precise count. However, the idea is easy to understand even without a written figure. A person buys coffee, the company puts away its net profit, and trusted veteran groups receive the funds. This ends up helping veterans in some meaningful way or another. A cup of coffee might not solve all the problems veterans usually face, but it can help support the organization that does.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}