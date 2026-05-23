Tom Hardy fired from MobLand after explosive clashes with producers, problematic on-set behaviour: Report

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy’s time on the gritty crime drama MobLand has reportedly come to a screeching halt. Rumours are swirling that the actor has been fired from the series following a string of fiery clashes with producers. Tom Hardy's MobLand premiered in 2025.

Tom Hardy out of MobLand Several global portals, including Hollywood Reporter and Variety, have reported that Tom has been fired from the show after two seasons. He will not appear in a third season of the Paramount+ crime drama. Production has already wrapped on Season 2, which finished filming in March.

Sources mention that Tom was not asked to return to the series following onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others.

A Puck News report claimed Tom, 48, was consistently late to production during Season 2, gave frequent script notes, changed dialogue and was upset about the ensemble cast, which includes names such as Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

It is also being reported that Tom’s alleged behaviour caused Jez Butterworth to nearly quit, which led to Paramount firing the Venom actor.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that his future on the series is still in limbo, citing a source who claims discussions are ongoing surrounding his involvement moving forward. Meanwhile, TMZ cited a source who said the situation is "fluid" and the "door is not totally shut," though there's a "good chance" Tom won't be back. Neither Paramount nor Tom have commented on the report yet.

More about the show Tom is seen in the role of Da Souza on MobLand, the fixer for a powerful organised crime family headed up by Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The series premiered in March 2025 and was renewed for a second season three months later.

While a third season has not been officially confirmed yet, the show’s strong performance on the streaming platform makes another instalment seem almost inevitable. What remains unclear, however, is how Tom’s character would be written out of the story if the reports surrounding his exit turn out to be true.

The show also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

It’s not the first time Tom has clashed with colleagues on set. He notoriously fell out with co-star Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, with director George Miller later revealing he had to be “coaxed out of his trailer.”