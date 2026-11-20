The 330-acre property Tyler Perry purchased in 2015 was a piece of land with a rich military history, but now serves another function. The property has 12 sound stages, 40 historic buildings and 200 acres of green space, according to a March 11, 2025, presentation by the Fort McPherson Local Redevelopment Authority to the Atlanta City Council. The presentation further details the history of the installation, starting from the time of its founding through to its closure in 2011.

Tyler Perry bought 330 acres of the former Fort McPherson in 2015 for $30 million, transforming part of the historic Army post into a film facility with 12 sound stages, historic buildings and extensive green space. (AFP)

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It has become the home of Tyler Perry Studios, which refers to its Atlanta facility as a 330-acre film production facility. Its official website boasts about the production facilities, including sound stages, backlots, and historical settings of the studio. The property transformation provided the region with a film production facility, following Perry's purchase of the land as part of his efforts to establish a studio in southwest Atlanta, where he had previously lived.

From Army post to film campus

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Fort McPherson was an Army post established in 1885 after the acquisition of property located about four miles south of downtown Atlanta. Construction work started the next year, and the first barracks were erected by 1889. This military post became a central location for military commands. The Third Army served here, so it gained significance at the national level as well. According to an Atlanta City Council presentation, it coordinated ground forces and managed the U.S. Army presence in Southwest Asia during the Persian Gulf War in 1990-91.

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{{^usCountry}} Fort McPherson expanded to include a contemporary hospital, supply store, recruit processing facility, barracks, administrative office space, dining area, guest quarters, chapel, and warehouses in 1940. The Third Army operated out of the Fort between 1947 and 2001, whereas Forces Command became active in 1973. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fort McPherson expanded to include a contemporary hospital, supply store, recruit processing facility, barracks, administrative office space, dining area, guest quarters, chapel, and warehouses in 1940. The Third Army operated out of the Fort between 1947 and 2001, whereas Forces Command became active in 1973. {{/usCountry}}

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Fort McPherson was included in the Defense Department's 2005 Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) recommendations, announced on May 13, 2005. The BRAC Commission subsequently recommended the installation's closure on September 8, 2005. Its recommendations became binding on November 9 that year in the absence of congressional disapproval. The exit ceremony took place on June 3, 2011, and troops had reported to their new posts by September, ahead of the installation's September 15 closure deadline.

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According to the article published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 26, 2015, the board of the McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority unanimously voted for the sale of 330 acres of property to Perry. The total price of the deal was $30 million. According to the article, Perry and then-mayor Kasim Reed had reached an agreement a year earlier. Perry referred to the purchase as going back to southwest Atlanta, where he had lived after moving to Georgia and begun working toward building his studio.

It was part of a much larger transaction regarding the former 488-acre Army base. The redevelopment authority was buying out the land from the Army and also working on transferring 330 acres to Perry. However, some of the locals around that area had worries about whether the secured studio would split their neighborhood.

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Tyler Perry Studios entrance.

Historic structures and plans for the larger plot of land

The facilities of the studio are made up of the production facilities alongside the historic structures. According to the studio's website, its facilities include sound stages, backlots, and a historic district. The Atlanta City Council presentation also mentions an extensive backlot alongside 200 acres of green space. The studio website lists more than 220 acres of green space.

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Redevelopment is taking place in other areas as well, apart from the purchase of the original studio. According to the Fort McPherson Local Redevelopment Authority, its board decided in June 2021 to move forward with agreements covering 37.5 acres for Tyler Perry Studios and 94.5 acres for T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures.

The extra area acquired by Perry was earmarked for an entertainment district with a performing arts theater, retail space, offices, and restaurants. The T.D. Jakes property was planned as a mixed-use community with housing units, offices, retail space, restaurants, and hotels.

Film production takes place on what was once an Army base, but other sections of the property continue to be part of the redevelopment initiative. The change of purpose from an Army base to a film campus has given the historic location a new role in southwest Atlanta.

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