When Johnny Depp said he 'tortured' Leonardo DiCaprio in the 90s: 'He was always talking about video games'

Actor Johnny Depp and Leonardo Di Caprio's performances in the 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape received global appreciation. In the film, the two played brothers and at that time, Leonardo was just 19 years old, while Johnny was in his early 30s. In an old interview, Johnny recalled that he 'tortured' Leonardo during the filming.

In an old interview with Cosmopolitan, Johnny Depp said that he was going through a hard phase while filming What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and because of that he gave rough treatment to Leonardo on the set. “It was a hard time for me, that film, for some reason. I don’t know why. I tortured him. I really did.”

He added, “He was always talking about these video games, you know? I told you it was kind of a dark period. I was like ‘No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo.’”

Johnny also said that he respects Leonardo and that he really worked hard for the film. He said, “I’d say the absolute truth is that I respect Leo a lot. He worked really hard on that film and spent a lot of time researching. He came to set, and he was ready to work hard, and all his ducks were in a row.”

In What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Johnny played the role of grocery store clerk and Leonardo essayed the role of his intellectually disabled younger brother.

Johnny's last film Minamata, was released in 2020 and was based on the book of the same name. Before this, he appeared in the 2019 film Waiting for the Barbarians. He will soon be making his debut in the French film industry with L a Favorite.

