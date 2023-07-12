'Why are things being assumed,' Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell denies Tom Cruise romance rumours

The most-anticipated release of the latest installment in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," has sparked rumours and speculation surrounding the on-screen chemistry between Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise. Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise pose for photo during the red carpet event for the movie "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The film is to be released in the country on July 12. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)

Atwell recently set the record straight in an interview with The Independent, dismissing the notion of a romantic involvement with Cruise, expressing, “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumors, and it feels base. It feels a little dirty…. It feels grubby. It’s not what I’m about. Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”

Engaged to music producer Ned Wolfgang Kelly, Atwell firmly stated that she considers Cruise and the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie, as "sort of two uncles."

The British actress questioned, “It’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive.”

The fabricated love story between Atwell and Cruise not only impacted her but also affected the individuals in her actual life, causing an invasion of privacy that she found upsetting.

The 41-year-old actress acknowledged the consequences of such rumours and expressed her concern for the people close to her who had to deal with the repercussions of this unnecessary speculation.

In "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," the seventh installment of the iconic franchise Cruise reprises his role as secret agent Ethan Hunt.

The film sees Hunt facing off against a formidable adversary known as "The Entity," an evolving form of artificial intelligence posing a global security threat.

Atwell portrays the enigmatic pickpocket Grace, who joins forces with Hunt, forming an effective duo throughout the movie. Together, they navigate thrilling action sequences, including a wild car chase through Rome in a tiny Fiat and a heart-pounding train trip aboard the Orient Express.

Critics have praised "Dead Reckoning Part One" for its breathtaking action sequences and compelling performances.

Erik Davis of Fandango lauded the film as an “impeccably made action film that does non stop entertaining.”

Davis took to Twitter to express his admiration, highlighting the film's lengthy, intense action sequences.

He wrote, “Each action sequence is long, crazy and intense,” added, “The story is big and sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete and left you dying for what comes next.”

Perri Nemiroff of Collider also commended the film and specifically praised Atwell's addition to the franchise. She described, “She [Atwell] can do it all. Action, comedy, a capable hero in many respects while trying to get her sea legs in others.”