Year Ender 2023: Bachelor Nation's couple who still swear on forever

Since its debut in 2002, Bachelor Nation has played cupid for many couples who have found their ultimate soulmates on the show. Since its debut in 2002, Bachelor Nation has played cupid for many couples who have found their ultimate soulmates on the show.

The show's latest season concluded in November 2023, when Gerry Turner found love in Theresa Nist and are all set to exchange their vows on live television. Their wedding ceremony, dubbed as the Golden Wedding, will be aired on ABC on January 4, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Here's a list of the ‘forever’ couples of Bachelor Nation

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

The couple starred together in the first season of The Bachelorette. Trista, the first Bachelorette chose Ryan as her final rose winner and life companion. The duo got hitched in 2003 on television and have been going strong for more than two decades. They share two children, a son Maxwell, and a daughter Blakesley.

Sean Lowe and Catherin Giudici

The duo participated in Season 17 of The Bachelor. They got hitched in 2014 with 6.2 million watching as Sean's dad officiated their Grown Sexy-themed wedding. The couple have two sons, Samual and Isaiah and a daughter Mia.

Desiree Hartstock and Chris Siegfried

While Desiree was left heartbroken in Season 17 of Bachelor 17 when Sean Lowe chose Catherine Giudici, she got her forever on The Bachelorette where she met Chris Siegfried. The couple got engaged in the final episode and married two years later in 2015. They share two boys, Asher and Zander.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Jason and Molly were seen on Season 13 of The Bachelor, 2009. Jason, the Bachelor of the show initially chose Melissa Rycroft however soon realised his true feelings for Molly. Molly said yes to a second chance with him and the couple have been on a happy ride of forever since then. In 2010 they got married live with 9.3 million viewers watching along. They are parents to a 9-year-old daughter, Railey.

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper's

The couple got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 finale. They tied the knot in 2016 and have three children, Emerson, Brooks, and Reed.

Here are some of the Bachelor Nation couples who chose to part ways:

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi

Arie Luyendk and Beccca Kufrin

Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul