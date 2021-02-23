IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
hollywood

Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League

Zack Synder has said that he has not been paid anything for his version of Justice League. He argued that this helped him keep full control over the content of his movie.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST

American filmmaker Zack Synder, who is soon going to treat movie buffs with his version of Justice League, recently revealed that he is not getting paid for helming the highly-anticipated movie.

As per Variety, Snyder, who sat down with Vanity Fair for an interview, said that this bargain with Warner Bros is what has allowed him more creative freedom on the project, which has apparently cost the studio USD 70 million to create.

He said, "I'm not getting paid. I didn't want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong."

Synder also revealed that he has never seen the version of 'Justice League' that released in 2017 and had opened to underwhelming reviews and disappointing box office.

Snyder, who was replaced by Avengers director Joss Whedon during the film's torturous production, had a darker, longer, less humorous vision for the movie.


After Whedon's reinterpretation screened, executive producer Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder, the director's wife and producing partner, had a blunt message for Snyder.

"They came and they just said, 'You can never see that movie,'" Snyder told Vanity Fair.

Snyder added, "How am I supposed to introduce six characters and an alien with potential for world domination in two hours? I mean, I can do it, it can be done. Clearly, it was done. But I didn't see it."

Snyder's version of the 2017 DC Comics superhero film 'Justice League' will premiere on HBO Max on March 18, this year.

Justice League featured DC Comics' greatest heroes for the first time ever on the big screen. Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) had joined forces to prevent the supervillain Steppenwolf from destroying the Earth.

However, the 2017 film mostly got negative reviews from critics and comic book fans alike, which was primarily helmed by Whedon after Snyder had to drop out due to a family emergency.

Many viewers noticed the tonal shifts between the directors and called for the release of the rumoured Snyder Cut -- a version of the film with Snyder's vision, with rumours of its existence being shared across social media.

As per Variety, Warner Bros. confirmed that Snyder Cut was real in May 2020, announcing that it was coming to HBO Max sometime in 2021. Snyder has teased some details of his cut to the fans and revealed that the new film will be four hours long, twice as long as the original.

Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay for the Snyder Cut, with the story by Terrio, Snyder, and Will Beall. Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Terrio, and Affleck are executive producers on the film, while Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producers.

The original 'Justice League' made headlines in the past months after actor Ray Fisher, who played the role of Cyborg in the film, accused director Whedon of abusive and unprofessional behaviour while working on set.

Also read: Bhagyashree regrets giving up Bollywood dream, says 'I did not show gratitude, didn't value the success'

WarnerMedia had launched an investigation into his claims and ended it in December 2020 by taking remedial action, though details of what was found in the investigation have been kept under wraps.

Fisher had publicly stated that he will not work with DC Films President Walter Hamada ever again and that his role in the standalone 'Flash' movie has been cut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zack snyder snyder cut justice league ott

Related Stories

The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
hollywood

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
hollywood

Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Actor Gal Gadot has said that she was on the verge of giving up acting when she was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman. Read her nostalgic post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
hollywood

Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Zack Synder has said that he has not been paid anything for his version of Justice League. He argued that this helped him keep full control over the content of his movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian remember Robert Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian remember Robert Kardashian.
hollywood

Kim Kardashian dialled Robert Kardashian's number on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and remembered her father Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary. Sister Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also shared photos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike in a still from J Blakeson's new film.
I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike in a still from J Blakeson's new film.
hollywood

I Care a Lot review: Rosamund Pike pilots devilishly entertaining dark comedy

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in proper Gone Girl mode in director J Blakeson's devilishly entertaining dark comedy, out on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff on Wanda Vision,
Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff on Wanda Vision,
hollywood

Elizabeth Olsen is 'very aware' of how nepotism played its part in her career

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Elizabeth Olsen, the younger sister of television stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, recently admitted that she's "very aware" of how nepotism in Hollywood has helped her career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasha Calle bags pivotal role in Flash.
Sasha Calle bags pivotal role in Flash.
hollywood

Sasha Calle to play Supergirl in The Flash

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Daytime Emmy-nominated actor Sasha Calle has bagged the role of the DC Comics hero Supergirl in The Flash with which she will make her film debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
hollywood

Cameron Diaz says she 'couldn't imagine' returning to a movie set again

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Actor Cameron Diaz opened up about why she "couldn't imagine" getting back into Hollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to work with Ari Aster in his next.
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to work with Ari Aster in his next.
hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix to star in Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to star in Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd. This will be Joaquin's first project after winning the Oscar for Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015.(Reuters)
Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015.(Reuters)
hollywood

'Shia LaBeouf made me sleep naked': FKA Twigs levels fresh allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • Singer FKA Twigs has offered more details about the alleged abuse that she faced during her relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
hollywood

Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Cruella stars Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side while sporting a two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
hollywood

Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
hollywood

Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Salma Hayek said there was no mention of a sex scene between her character, Carolina and El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) in Desperado script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
hollywood

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Dhanush will be seen in the Russo Brothers' upcoming adaptation of The Gray Man. The actor's role was recently teased by the book's author Mark Greaney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
hollywood

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
hollywood

5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds shared two letters typed on paper: one from a fan named Hunter and one of his reply to him, dated March 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP