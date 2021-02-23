Bhagyashree regrets giving up Bollywood dream, says 'I did not show gratitude, didn't value the success'
- Actor Bhagyashree on her birthday has said that she did not appreciate the success that she got early in her career, and in her second innings, she would like to be more grateful.
Actor Bhagyashree, who gave up a career in Bollywood to focus on her family, has spoken about the major decision. Bhagyashree made a dream debut opposite Salman Khan in 1989's Maine Pyaar Kiya.
In an interview, she said that she discovered her love for acting while making Maine Pyaar Kiya. In hindsight, she said, she took the opportunity 'very lightly', and 'didn't make the most of it'.
She told The Indian Express, "Artistes really work very hard to get the kind of success I got then. I got it quite easily, and very early on in my life. It just came to me. I feel I wasn’t true to my God because He gave it to me and I did not show gratitude towards that, I did not value the success that was showered on me. And now I look at it as a learning experience."
Bhagyashree said that even three decades after the film came out, she is remembered for it. "I must have done something right," she continued, vowing 'to be more grateful for the opportunities that have come my way in my second innings.' She added, "I hope the audience loves me again, and this time I will be ever so grateful. I would not have given up acting, if I had the kind of learning I have today."
Also read: Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman Khan refused to kiss her without her permission for 'hot' photos
The actor, who is ready to make a comeback to acting with the big-budget Radhe Shyam, and Kangana Ranaut vehicle Thalaivi, turned 52 on Tuesday.
