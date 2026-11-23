In 2004, the Virginia-born Mraz bought a 5-acre parcel near San Diego that included an old avocado orchard. Over time, the grove grew into a family-managed farm venture now spanning 17 acres, under the business Mraz Family Farms, growing organic avocados, coffee, and other speciality crops. According to Time magazine, Mraz felt drawn to farmland and a close connection to nature to eat and live more locally and with a lower environmental impact. So he slowly adopted the farm as his own, immersing himself in agricultural processes and talking with neighboring farmers about how to grow things.
From an old avocado grove to a personal retreat
When Mraz purchased the property in 2004, it was a modest ranch with a small mission-style house and approximately five acres of Hass avocado trees. According to an interview published by Experience Life in March 2022, the trees had been planted in the early 1970s. Mraz initially hired a grove management company because he had little experience in agriculture.
His choice to buy the home was largely inspired by a tour of Bob Marley's house in Jamaica. Mraz later said the trip made him realize he could create a home with a garden of music and food. It was also a place where he could write music without distraction. He became more serious about gardening around 2008. Travelling quite often for work, he became more aware of what he was eating and wanted to find ways of improving that with home-grown foods. He did that by acquiring neighboring farms and slowly enlarging the existing orchard, replacing and adding a variety of fruit trees.
Organic farming changes the direction of the property
As Mraz was becoming more fascinated with food production, he developed relationships with the farmers in his area and learned about organic growing practices. Sometime during 2009 and 2010, he brought other farmers from his area out to see his properties so he could learn from them and share farming practices, composting, and tools. These visits showed him how farmers in the area cultivated, so he knew how to develop his property effectively. Later, he had to put a lot of work into switching to organic food production. Mraz said in an interview that he did not use chemicals for 3 years, put in drainage for runoff from neighbours' land, and retained farm workers. In 2012, the farm moved to organic production completely.{{/usCountry}}
As Mraz was becoming more fascinated with food production, he developed relationships with the farmers in his area and learned about organic growing practices. Sometime during 2009 and 2010, he brought other farmers from his area out to see his properties so he could learn from them and share farming practices, composting, and tools. These visits showed him how farmers in the area cultivated, so he knew how to develop his property effectively. Later, he had to put a lot of work into switching to organic food production. Mraz said in an interview that he did not use chemicals for 3 years, put in drainage for runoff from neighbours' land, and retained farm workers. In 2012, the farm moved to organic production completely.{{/usCountry}}
In 2015, the property underwent a new transformation when the family started replanting old avocado trees. Stumping some of the older trees by doing a heavy pruning and then allowing the trees to resprout provides an opportunity to bring in new clones and new produce. Some of the farm's new crops were introduced with input from Christina Carano, Mraz's former wife, who had experience in the coffee business and suggested growing coffee on the property. The farm subsequently began experimenting with different Arabica varieties.
A 17-acre farm built around regenerative agriculture
Today, the property is referred to as the Mraz Family Farms or the Mranch and spans an estimated 17 acres. While the farm produces Hass avocados, it also grows passion fruit, bananas, and coffee. Mraz and his team focus on soil health and natural resource use to keep the property sustainable. The method of regenerative farming relies on caring for the land, the trees, and crop diversity, not simply harvesting. The farm has also built ties with local consumers, restaurants, and food businesses to access the regional market. What began as a retreat from touring later became a long-term commitment to farming.
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