Here's how Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley is involved in her new film Barbie

Who is Tom Ackerley?

Tom, 33, hails from the UK. After working in Hollywood as an assistant director and production member, Tom founded his production house LuckyChap Entertainment with his now-wife Margot.

They've produced films starring Margot, like the 2017 dark comedy I, Tonya, the 2018 neo-noir thriller Terminal, and the 2019 period thriller Dreamland. They also backed the Oscar-winning film, the 2020 black comedy crime thriller Promising Young Woman. They also produced the 2021 Netflix series Maid, starring Margaret Qualley.

They've also produced Margot's new film Barbie along with Warner Bros. LuckyChap is also bankrolling Boston Strangler, the historical crime drama starring Keira Knightley, and the upcoming film Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Tom Ackerley in Harry Potter

Tom's first tryst with Hollywood was as an extra, a student in Hogwarts, in the first three instalments of the popular Harry Potter franchise. After appearing in The Philosopher's Stone, The Chamber of Secrets and The Prisoner of Azkaban, Tom took a break from films. He returned seven years later in 2011 as a part of the crew in films like The Hour and Gambit.

Margot and Tom's relationship

Margot met Tom on the sets of the 2014 film Suite Française. They tied the knot in a secret wedding a couple of years later. Margot told Porter in 2018, “Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

In an interview with Mirror in 2021, Margot talked about how Tom helped her to get into the disturbing shoes of Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad sequel. “I have this complete crisis of faith and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not even good at acting, and I can’t do this.’ Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband, and I’m like, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’ He says something like, ‘You do this every time. You’ll be fine,'" Margot said.

