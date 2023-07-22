Barbie box office day 1 collection: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's film has a good start, mints 5 crore

Barbie had a good start at the box office in India though not at par with the hype around the film. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie minted ₹5 crore on day one of its release. The film clashed with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box office which earned ₹13.50 crore nett. (Also Read | Barbie movie review: Greta Gerwig plays around with a smart satire, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have too much fun) Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a still from Barbie.

Barbie cast

Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the lead role. The film also features Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans and Will Ferrell.

Barbie day one earnings in India

As per Sacnilk.com, Barbie earned ₹5 crore nett in India on its first day as per early estimates. Barbie in its advance booking had sold 16,000 tickets across the three multiple chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day itself.

Barbie estimated US BO collection during weekend

As per a report in The Independent, Barbie is estimated to earn $110 million at the US box office during opening weekend, while Oppenheimer is likely to mint $50m. Warner Bros announced Friday, as per the report, that Barbie had earned $22.3m in box office previews, the highest figure of any film this year. Oppenheimer, as stated by Universal, collected $10.5m in preview earnings.

Barbie review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Right from the word go, we're transported to a world where pink is the new normal. From rosy sunsets, pink cactus tops, candy-coated houses to a sea of hot pink energy, Greta barely lets any frame escape sans the colour. Production designer Sarah Greenwood and costume designer Jacqueline Durran painstakingly build a whole new world that makes garish and gaudy look natural and organic."

"The pink is a curious cover to stage a clever satire. Greta doesn't take potshots only at Mattel, a co-producer and enabler of this adaptation, for some of its regressive business decisions, but in one scene, also aims one at the production house Warner Bros for how it mishandled the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League," it also read.

